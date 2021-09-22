Climate finance can transform food systems

Barbara büchner

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., September 22 (IPS) – September 23, 2021 is the first-ever United Nations Food Systems Summit, organized to mobilize the highest-priority transformations needed to end hunger through production and distribution sustainable food. Transforming food systems to achieve food security for all has never been more urgent.

The ongoing waves of Covid-19 and extreme weather events have exposed and multiplied the vulnerability of food systems across the world, increasing food prices and food insecurity in all countries, but especially in lesser countries. equipped to deal with multiple and ongoing crises. One in four people in the world – 1.9 billion – is moderately or severely food insecure. A statistic which is unfortunately, and needlessly, on the increase. And by 2050, the world will need to feed an estimated 9.7 billion people, while protecting natural resources and biodiversity.

Ending hunger by 2030 is a major challenge set by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, but food system transformation is not always at the top of the list of public donors and private investors. We need to rethink this priority because the potential benefits – economic, social and environmental – are enormous. Agriculture, both contributor and victim of climate change, must and can be part of the solution. Improved climate action in food systems can 20 percent of the global total emissions reductions needed to meet the Paris Agreement targets by 2050, as well as other sustainability and resilience benefits.

How does this translate concretely?

Barbara Buchner This could range, for example, from increasing the efficiency of energy-consuming agricultural practices, reducing methane emissions and using more renewable energies. Regenerative agricultural practices such as cover crops, reduced tillage, and improved grazing remove carbon from the atmosphere and return it to the soil. Adaptation can mean converting to less resource-intensive and more resilient crops. We also need to support programs that reduce food waste and improve sustainability along the value chain, including by changing the diets and purchasing habits of consumers.

Climate finance can provide the means to accelerate this critical process, but the slowness of climate finance is especially true in the agricultural sector. Cumulative climate finance for agriculture, forestry and land use represents only 3% of total global climate finance tracked. This is a crisis and a missed opportunity, but there are many things we can do to address these issues.

Using public finances wisely. Governments need to more effectively use public resources and policies targeting capacity building for climate finance and conservation efforts, rather than on agricultural subsidies that support unsustainable crops and practices.

Channeling climate finance towards sustainable agriculture in general. We need to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors to mitigate the risk associated with investments in the agricultural sector. Blended finance mechanisms, including guarantees and first loss tranches, can improve the risk-return profile of small-scale agricultural investments.

Invest with integrity. International and domestic climate flows are expected to stimulate the transition of agribusiness companies and their financial service providers to low-emission supply chains. The public, development and private sectors must work together to further improve their reporting on climate finance for sustainable food systems according to a common definition and methodology.

By focusing on these priorities, we can fund profitable businesses that promote biodiversity and conservation, improve productivity, nutrition and resilience, while also benefiting farmers and their communities.

The United Nations Food Systems Summit is a great opportunity to harness science, finance and collaboration to make meaningful progress towards our food security goals by 2030.

Dr Barbara Buchner is an Austrian economist with a doctorate in economics from the University of Graz. She specializes in climate finance and is the Global Managing Director of the Climate Policy Initiative

