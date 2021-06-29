Climate change: your choices matter

Pierre Richardson

TORONTO, Canada, June 29 (IPS) – The changes needed to achieve net zero emissions in the global energy sector by 2050 require everyone to make choices now that align with our collective goal Life is a series of choices. And choices have consequences. When it comes to climate change, some choices have bigger consequences than others, and there is a surprising conclusion: your next “big” decision will play a significant role in our collective ability to reach Net-Zero by now. 2050.

Pete Richardson Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a roadmap outlining how the global energy sector can reduce its emissions to zero by mid-century. In a report that includes many remarkable statements, three stand out. First, behavioral changes, such as walking instead of driving, represent only 4% of the reductions required. Second, more than half of decarbonization is related to consumer choices, such as installing low-carbon heating. Third, emissions from the electricity sector must fall even as demand for electricity doubles.

Two conclusions follow from this. If governments and industry follow the IEA roadmap, consumers will not need to change their behavior much; the overwhelming majority (96%) of emission reductions will come from other changes. This can be a relief for many. But there is a nuance; the IEA distinguishes behavior from choices. This means – and here is our second conclusion – every choice each of us makes today that has a long-term climate impact must be made in a way that propels us towards zero emissions.

It is difficult to imagine how individual choices can affect long-term global goals; the time frame is too far away, and a collective goal is too abstract. But reverse engineering the actions required and understanding how those actions should be distributed in society accelerates and personalizes the importance of today’s choices.

This is because of a concept called committed emissions. Every new “thing” that we build or buy has an expected lifespan. Understanding the climate impact of a “thing” therefore requires knowing both the speed at which it generates carbon and how long (in years) it will operate. For example, cars last an average of 15 years, while power plants can run for decades.

This means that there are less than two generations of cars before 2050, and only one generation of power plants. In fact, the problem is more urgent than that; the IEA roadmap requires electric vehicle sales to grow from 5% of the current market to over 60% by 2030, and our carbon “budget” for new power plants is already in jeopardy due to the longevity of our existing electric fleet.

The surprising result is that your next big decision will have a significant impact on our collective ability to reach Net-Zero by 2050. In other words, if you have the chance to influence an investment in a new car or a new power plant, you must have a compelling reason (and there are fewer of them than you might think) to invest in something other than a zero emission vehicle or a zero carbon power plant.

Why do we focus on cars and power plants? Shouldn’t we also eat less red meat, and avoid plastic bags? The answer is yes; it all matters. But – and here’s the crux – some choices have an exponentially greater climate impact than others. To illustrate, your decision to use reusable bags at the grocery store, while admirable, doesn’t mean much if you drive a gas guzzling truck to get there.

So which choices have the most impact? Simply put, it’s the choices about machines and devices that historically have involved burning things, and that’s a short list. Power stations and cars are on it. The same goes for the things that heat our buildings and cook our food. Many of these activities today involve fire, and that must change if we are to reach Net-Zero by 2050.

The challenge of replacing fire with electrons (or other zero-emission technologies) is that history, prejudice and noise are all against us. History, because past energy transitions have taken time. Bias, because we are inclined to favor information that supports pre-existing beliefs. And noise, because we are bombarded with conflicting information on a daily basis.

These challenges are compounded by the fact that many of our “big” choices are made under pressure, for example an appliance has broken down and we need a new one, NOW. In these circumstances, we systematically rely on heuristics (mental shortcuts for making faster decisions), which tend to disadvantage new approaches.

In the wild, this normally means that a midwinter failure of a gas furnace will result in an identical replacement, although the same work could be done by an electric heat pump. Here, no one can blame the stressed household master. Likewise, it’s hard (but easier) to blame a pressured board that continues to invest in high-emitting technologies.

The toxic combination of history, bias, noise and pressure is compounded by information asymmetry, ie a Google search for “replacement furnace” reports more heating experts gas than heat pumps. And all this before taking into account the price differences between high carbon alternatives and low carbon alternatives, which can be significant.

The cure? Put “climate-smart” information in the hands of decision-makers. (Note: our biggest challenge isn’t the technology.)

It requires eliminating historical “truths” that were not true in the past and are no longer true today. This means correcting for bias and noise, and being transparent about the true costs of carbon. This means training our workforce differently and making low carbon alternatives competitive at the point of purchase. For the expanding power sector, this means developing a fleet strategy that focuses on a timely transition to Net-Zero

Big choices are difficult. But they are urgent, and they are critical. The bad choices of today magnify the challenges of tomorrow, and each of us bears the responsibility.

Pierre Richardson is a climate strategist at Manifest Climate, with a focus on energy, and a drive to effect large-scale change.

