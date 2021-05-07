Climate change threatens harbinger of spring

A globetrotting adventurer

The Arctic Tern is a frequent traveler and spends most of the year on the move, with long periods over the ocean. Its breeding grounds cover both the northern and southern polar regions. In Europe, during the summer months, it is found from Brittany in the south, to Iceland, Greenland and Svalbard in the north.

In the fall, the terns move south towards Antarctica where they remain during the northern winter. However, they do not fly directly from north to south, and an individual bird is known to have traveled nearly 100,000 kilometers – twice the circumference of the planet.

A great adventure

“When the terns reach Antarctica, they stay close to the ice edge and gradually move east,” says Guðmundur A. Guðmundsson, animal ecologist at the Icelandic Institute of Natural History. “Swedish and Dutch birds travel as far as Australia, but Icelandic and Greenlandic birds return earlier to the Weddell Sea in the southern Arctic. From there they left for the north in March and until a month and a half later they reach their destination in our country ”.

In the case of Iceland, terns announce spring at the end of April, when they arrive to nest. When the chicks are ready to fly in August, they fly south, but not in a straight line, rather in an S-shaped trajectory. One of their most famous stopovers is Cape Town in South Africa in November.

En route to their nesting grounds in Iceland and Greenland, they are known to stop over in Brazil and cross the Andes. “It’s a great adventure,” says Guðmundsson.

At the forefront of planetary crises

However, he is concerned about the decline in the Icelandic tern population – which currently stands at some 250,000 breeding pairs – in recent decades, with climate change likely being the culprit.

As the ocean warms, algae bloom earlier in the year, too early for young sand lance to feed. This means that stocks of sand eels, an important food source for migrating seabirds, have collapsed in the seas around Iceland.

Although the tern is not threatened with extinction in the short term, enough concerns have been raised that the bird has been added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), says migratory birds are “at the forefront of the triple global crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution”.

“Climate change is changing and disrupting the migratory patterns of birds,” adds Ms. Andersen. “The destruction of the natural world threatens these pollinators, essential for food security and well-being. And pollution, whether in bodies of water, on land or in the air, is toxic to migratory birds ”.