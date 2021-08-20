Climate change and hunger in Madagascar: a blog by the United Nations Resident Coordinator

Issa Sanogo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Madagascar, recently visited the region and told UN News how climate change is making life increasingly difficult for the people who live there and how the UN is helping those who need it.

“We started the visit to Betroka, an area known for its insecurity due to the presence of ‘Dahalo’, the local name for cattle thieves, who now faces food insecurity due to drought resulting from poor rainfall.

We then moved further south to Amboasary and Ambovombe, two areas located in arid lands, where we encountered populations facing poor harvests. Here, nearly three million people are suffering the consequences of two consecutive extreme droughts. In the town of Amboasary Atsimo, about 75% of the population is facing severe famine and 14,000 people are on the brink of famine.

This is what the real consequences of climate change look like, and the people here have done nothing to deserve it. Nonetheless, I have seen that they are ready to rise to the challenge, with our immediate and medium term support, and to get back on their feet.

In the village of Marovato, located just eight kilometers from Ambovombe, people have not been targeted for assistance as they are considered to be part of the urban population and therefore do not meet the criteria for aid.

However, these people were significantly affected by the sandstorms; all their cultivated land is silted up and they cannot produce anything. Most of the southern regions are already in a nutritional emergency, so it is inevitable that women and children will be even more affected if we do not intervene.

The United Nations system at work

By integrating and coordinating more aspects of humanitarian assistance, we can have an ever greater impact on communities, and I have seen first-hand the many ways in which different parts of the United Nations system are working together. close collaboration, in areas ranging from food distribution and sanitation initiatives, to antenatal and reproductive health care and agricultural projects.

For example, we stopped in the village of Behara, which is classified as being close to a famine situation. It is one of the communities that daily suffer the disastrous consequences of a crisis that they did not create. There, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Food Program (PAM) provided nutritional kits for children under five to treat moderate and severe acute malnutrition. The same communities also benefited from reproductive health services, prenatal and obstetric consultations provided by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The people of Behara are constantly in debt: every time they receive cash transfers, they have to pay off their debts before they can even think about supporting themselves. We need to create a safety net to help those people trapped in a vicious cycle of debt, and the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) explore ways to integrate health care and services that can improve livelihoods, so people can become more resilient.

As I went further south towards the sea, I regained hope thanks to the enthusiasm I saw people working on a sisal plantation, which received assistance from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Some four hectares of sisal have been planted, but the people we met wanted to cultivate more, as sisal helps stop the progress of sand dunes, which protects their farmland from the invasion of sand which can make it harder to grow. cultures.

“The hunger season is approaching”

Donors generously contributed to our Flash Appeal earlier this year, providing more than $ 40 million, helping some 800,000 people receive life-saving assistance.

However, the drought has lasted longer than expected and the funds received are insufficient to cover current and future needs. We must act now: annual crops are a problem that will likely become a new crisis in the next crop year. Resilience is the solution, and there is an urgent need to implement long-term government-led solutions. However, right now people need support and humanitarian aid to get back on their feet and earn a living.

The hunger season is approaching. We risk seeing people who endured the prolonged drought enter the lean season without the means to feed themselves, without money to pay for health services, or to send their children to school, to have clean water and even seeds for plant for the next agricultural season.

If we do not act quickly, we will face a much more serious humanitarian crisis.