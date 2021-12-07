Climate change: adapting for the future, not the past

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, December 07 (IPS) – Funding for developing countries to fight global warming is woefully insufficient. Very little funding is for adaptation to climate change, the urgent need of the most affected countries. Furthermore, adaptation must be forward-looking rather than tackling only the accumulated problems.

Anise Chowdhury

Suicidal pact?

Climate change poses an existential threat, especially for poor countries with few means to adapt. The inability of rich countries to provide the promised financial support has only made matters worse. COVID-19 has dealt another fatal blow, made worse by rich countries ”health apartheid”.

The COP26 Agreement was undoubtedly a “historically disgraceful dereliction of duty“And” far from being sufficient to avoid a climate catastrophe “. Glasgow’s failure shows a lack of real progress and inadequate policy responses. Worse, no significant new resource came with the “Glasgow Suicide Pact ”.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Report 2021 deplores the reluctance of rich countries to address the serious challenges facing developing countries. After all, Agenda 2030 for sustainable development was in trouble even before COVID-19.

Climate policy responses involve both mitigation and adaptation. Mitigation aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) through more efficient use of energy and the use of renewable energies instead of fossil fuels. Adaptation involves building resilience and protection to minimize negative effects on human lives.

National adaptation needs receive much less international funding than global mitigation. Thus, poor countries are struggling alone in the face of global warming mainly caused by others. The adaptation challenges are also far-reaching, due to the different vulnerabilities of countries.

Risky approach to risk

Governments were urged to reduce vulnerability to shocks by improving data and risk assessment. Most measures to strengthen the use of resilience conventional methods of financial risk management. These aim to better protect existing assets and provide temporary financial support in the event of a shock.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Climate adaptation is thus addressed through disaster risk assessment, early warning systems, better ecosystem management and better social safety nets. But the approach hardly distinguishes climate change from other risks.

Based on past experience, the conventional approach is hardly forward-looking to meet new challenges. The recommended actions tend to deploy limited resources to tackle the past and current effects of climate change.

Focusing on current vulnerabilities allows adaptation to existing climate threats. It can provide some temporary resilience and relief. But he is not preparing for new threats. Thus, the approach ignores future problems, not offering much protection or reducing vulnerability to emerging threats.

Relying on pricing and other market techniques for assessing climate adaptation risks is also limiting. The approach tends to focus on what is predictable and incremental, rather than what is more uncertain and systemic.

Rooted in financial risk management, the approach favors a return to certain assumed norms of normality and stability. It thus rejects the examination of new possibilities, including a more dynamic approach to sustainable transformation.

In addition, the return to “normalcy” for many communities involves exploitation and precariousness. Preservation and adaptation are also favored by the approach. As a rule, these are barely sufficient to tackle the complex challenges encountered. Worse yet, they can inadvertently cause poor adaptation.

Avoid maladjustment

Rather, a transformative approach to climate risk is needed. The only sustainable solution may be to reduce the dependence of developing countries on climate-sensitive activities, such as cattle ranching, through far-reaching changes to create more resilient economies.

This requires moving away from risk reduction in favor of a more integrated and systemic approach to diversify economies for greater resilience. More diversified economies are more conducive to sustainable development and much less vulnerable or likely to be disrupted by external shocks.

In recent years, this has become clear from the greater vulnerability of export-dependent primary economies to economic shocks from elsewhere. But this is also true of climatic shocks. Thus, climate adaptation requires a new vision of common goals, rather than simply avoiding risks and worst-case scenarios.

Crucial diversification

Thus, adaptation to the climate in the countries of the South must be approached through development. Shifting from risk reduction to diversification requires a developmental state committed to “green” industrial policy – involving investment and technology – to do this.

Diversification involves two cumulative processes working in tandem. First, shift from primary production to higher value-added manufacturing and services. Second, shifting resources from less capital intensive activities to more capital intensive activities.

Developing countries must pursue sustainable development, keeping emissions and resource consumption within ecological limits. It requires economic diversification, increased productivity and improved social conditions.

These new transformation strategies must recognize ecological and climatic constraints. Policymakers in developing countries have limited means to meet these challenges. With uneven “neoliberal” globalization, they are also handicapped by institutional weaknesses, for example, even in the mobilization of national resources.

Key to multilateralism

Some rich countries, such as the UK and Australia, have cut aid budgets and failed to deploy their Special drawing rights to help developing countries. They have done little to encourage private creditors to allow developing countries to invest in emerging from the multiple crises they face.

So far, debt relief measures have been very modest and largely insufficient ”,kick the box on the road”. Debt deferral simply means that the loans have to be paid later, as compound interest accumulates. Meanwhile, the debt burden continues to mount.

The UNCTAD report warns of meager climate finance that is accelerating global warming, jeopardizing the prospects for decarbonizing the world. It highlights the need for a proactive approach multilateralism and support to developing countries to cope with climate-induced crises and pandemics.

“Global challenges clearly require multilateral responses.” But so far only the IMF has provided a real relief by canceling the debt service obligations of 28 countries – worth US $ 727 million – between April 2020 and October 2021.

The end of first cold war undermined the perceived need for UN-led multilateralism. If US President Biden is serious about emulating President Roosevelt, he can start by reviving the envisioned UN-led multilateralism FDR, instead of recklessly pursuing the new cold war favored by neo-conservatives in his team.

