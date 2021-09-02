Climate bankruptcy

Fair Bluff is a small North Carolina town in an idyllic location, amid cornfields and tobacco fields and along the verdant Lumber River. But the setting for Fair Bluff can doom the city as well.

Like much of eastern North Carolina, it sits on a coastal plain, increasingly vulnerable to flooding due to increased extreme rainfall and severe hurricanes brought on by climate change.

Almost five years ago, Hurricane Matthew flooded downtown Fair Bluff with four feet of water, warping roads and destroying buildings. Hurricane Florence caused further flooding three years ago.

This summer, my colleague Christopher Flavelle went to Fair Bluff to see how he was recovering, and the answer is: not well. The high school, grocery store and other businesses never reopened after Matthew. The storefronts of downtown stores are empty, with garbage strewn about. The only local factory also closed. The population of around 1,000 has halved. Al Leonard, a city official, said the city may soon wipe out the police department – as well as its job.