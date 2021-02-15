Climate activist jailed in India as government clamps down on dissent

Before anyone outside of her hometown knew her name, Disha Ravi spent four years educating young people in Bangalore about the effects of climate change.

Today, the 21-year-old activist is jailed in New Delhi. The claim: She distributed a ‘toolkit’ in the form of a Google document with talking points and contact details for influential groups to build support for farmers who protesting against the Indian government for months.

The document – which police say they shared with 18-year-old Swedish Greta Thunberg climate activist – looks like the type grassroots organizations around the world have used for years to campaign for their causes.

But Ms. Ravi, according to the police, used it to “sow disaffection against the Indian state”.

Several rights groups, opposition politicians and student groups said the government was using its law enforcement to quell dissent, in line with a wider deterioration of free speech in India . Ms Ravi’s arrest, they said, took the crackdown to a new level, adding to accusations that the Indian government has taken an increasingly harsh line against criticism and dissent.