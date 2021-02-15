Climate activist jailed in India as government clamps down on dissent
Before anyone outside of her hometown knew her name, Disha Ravi spent four years educating young people in Bangalore about the effects of climate change.
Today, the 21-year-old activist is jailed in New Delhi. The claim: She distributed a ‘toolkit’ in the form of a Google document with talking points and contact details for influential groups to build support for farmers who protesting against the Indian government for months.
The document – which police say they shared with 18-year-old Swedish Greta Thunberg climate activist – looks like the type grassroots organizations around the world have used for years to campaign for their causes.
But Ms. Ravi, according to the police, used it to “sow disaffection against the Indian state”.
Several rights groups, opposition politicians and student groups said the government was using its law enforcement to quell dissent, in line with a wider deterioration of free speech in India . Ms Ravi’s arrest, they said, took the crackdown to a new level, adding to accusations that the Indian government has taken an increasingly harsh line against criticism and dissent.
“There is a method to this madness,” said Manshi Asher, a researcher with the nonprofit group Environmental Justice, “and a model that tells us so clearly that those who ask critical questions would be silenced.
Ms Ravi is being held under a strict sedition law which has been used to criminalize everything from organizing rallies to posting political messages on social media. Although she has not been officially charged, she must spend five days in police custody.
In its response to other contentious policies – including citizenship laws that worked against Muslims, a repression of the disputed region of Kashmir and farmers’ protests – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government resorted to arrests, stifling dissent and blocking internet access. Groups that follow internet freedom say India declined for third consecutive year.
For months, thousands of farmers, many of whom are Sikhs from the agricultural center state of Punjab, have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, protesting a series of new laws that will dismantle a subsidy system that has left them behind. protected for decades from whims. of the free market.
The protests were largely peaceful. But on Republic of India Day, as Mr. Modi watched a military parade through central Delhi, farmers flocked to the town, using tractors to remove barricades. Clashes with the police left dozens injured. A farmer was killed when his tractor overturned near the Supreme Court of India.
Members of Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party took advantage of the incident to claim that the farmers’ demonstration had been hijacked by Sikh separatists. The farmers, in turn, claim last month’s violence was the result of a government plot to derail their movement.
Police opened an investigation into the violence and on Saturday they raided Ms Ravi’s home in the southern city of Bangalore, bringing her to Delhi.
Ms Ravi appeared in court without a lawyer on Sunday, telling the judge she edited two lines of the Google Doc, but did not broadcast.
“They are the ones who provide us with our food,” she told the court, referring to the farmers. “And we all need to eat.” The document described the reasons Indian farmers were protesting and included links to the websites of organizations focused on agricultural issues around the world.
Ms Thunberg first tweeted a link to the ‘toolbox’, which Indian authorities said was proof the young Swedish activist was part of an international plot against India. The tweet was then deleted.
Ms Ravi’s career as an activist could be described as passionate, but quite limited.
At 18, she led a campaign to clean up Bangalore’s lakes and parks. She launched a reforestation campaign and organized vegan picnics to educate young people about the impacts of climate change.
Ms. Ravi was inspired to join the farmers’ movement because of her grandparents, farmers she saw struggling to maintain land battered by both drought and downpours.
“Her day begins by educating people about climate change,” said Ms. Ravi’s friend Yuvan Aves, “and ends by speaking on behalf of politically and marginalized groups.
The arrest, the latest in a series of broader crackdowns on activists, has sparked anger and disbelief among opposition politicians, student groups and lawyers, who say India’s democracy is over in addition attacked under the regime of Mr. Modi.
Tamanna Sengupta, a climate activist who worked with Ms Ravi, said the government arrested Ms Ravi because they wanted to set an example for her and dissuade others from helping farmers in their struggle.
“They will soon come to pick up the children who are protesting,” she said.
Emily Schmall contributed reporting.
