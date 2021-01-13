World
Climate activist Greta Thunberg to feature on Swedish stamps – Times of India
STOCKHOLM: climate activist Greta Thunberg is to appear on a set of stamps issued by the Swedish postal service.
She will join a hall of fame of Swedish personalities, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Greta Garbo, who have been featured on the country’s postage stamps.
The stamps go on sale Thursday through PostNord and show Thunberg in his familiar yellow raincoat standing on a rocky coast watching a flock of birds.
“We hope that as a big company we can shed light on the very important climate issue, with the help of a small stamp,” said Kristina Olofsdotter, Head of PostNord’s Stamps Division.
Several million stamps will be issued, Olofsdotter said, adding: “There will be a lot of Gretas flying.”
Thunberg rose to world fame in 2018 after she started skipping school in protest, alone with a homemade sign, outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, demanding that his government act on climate change.
Within months, over 2 million students in 135 countries had set up their own picket lines, joining Thunberg’s “Schools Climate Strike” campaign.
In 2019, Thunberg took a year of school to cross the world by car, train and boat – but not by plane – to demand action on climate change, a trip that involved meeting the US president. Donald trump and a speech at The United Nations climate summit.
Thunberg’s movement, Fridays for Future, endorsed the image on the stamp but played no role in its design, Olofsdotter said.
Other stamps in the collection have an environmental theme, including depictions of Swedish mountains, lakes and forests. (
