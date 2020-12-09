Climate action for human rights

Schoolchildren in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. Credit: Catherine Wilson / IPS

Urgent climate action is constantly called upon to protect the interests of young people and the most vulnerable populations, while safeguarding theshared needs and interests, potential and survival of our blue Pacific and this big blue planet“.

At the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in October 2020, member countries approved the proposal to seek the appointment of a Special Rapporteur on human rights and climate change by the June 2021 session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Small Island Developing States, with many members the Pacific Community, are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change due to their dependence on the ocean for resources, transport and livelihoods. Changes in the distribution of biodiversity resulting from climate change can have a devastating impact on coastal communities who are unable to adapt their way of life to compensate for dwindling resources and opportunities.

For atoll countries, where thousands of people live on land that rises to a maximum of four meters above sea level, rising oceans threaten their very existence. In this context, climate change has a profound impact on a wide variety of human rights, including the rights to life, to self-determination, to development, to food, to health, to human rights. water, sanitation and housing, while also disproportionately affecting already marginalized groups.

It is therefore not surprising that the first intergovernmental declaration to explicitly recognize that ‘climate change has clear and immediate implications for the full enjoyment of human rights‘was adopted in a small island developing state, Seychelles, in 2007.

Cameron Diver

However, there is currently no specific legal right to seek refuge in another country due to displacement induced by climate change. International instruments, such as United Nations Refugee Convention, generally apply to groups victims of persecution by state or non-state actors, but have not yet been legally extended to cover situations in which people seek refuge in another country due to the assault of climate change.

And although there are non-binding laws reflecting human rights principles that can guide protection in this area for internal migration, such as 1998 Guidelines on Internal Displacement, and a considerable amount of work on potential legal solutions, the question is, given the current reality and projections regarding climate migration, whether law alone is sufficient to address the multifaceted nature of these problems.

The interface between climate change, human rights and migration seems to require an integrated approach taking into account, inter alia, political, social, cultural, environmental and legal aspects.

In the context of the climate crisis, there is a need for a holistic approach to society, coupled with strong international cooperation, to identify and implement solutions that protect the rights of all people, regardless of their nationality. For displaced populations as well as for those who host them, these solutions must anticipate the preservation of rights such as those related to culture, identity, freedom of religion, access to employment, to land. and resources or self-determination.

If island countries become uninhabitable, they will have to anticipate the extreme hypothesis of a climate-forced state in exile and the complex ramifications for sovereignty, nationhood, and issues such as sovereign rights over land and marine natural resources.

Due to their particular vulnerability to global warming, Pacific island countries and territories are considered by some to bea barometer of the first impacts of climate change‘, with studies projecting that between 665,000 and 1.7 million people could be displaced due to the lingering effects of climate change by 2050.

In other words, these many people in the Pacific Islands alone, through no fault of their own, can be driven from their ancestral homes, from their sacred places, from the land and ocean landscapes to which they are so deeply connected and from which they. are guardians.

While developing legal frameworks to recognize the status and protect the rights of these people remains essential, it should not be seen as a panacea. In reality, there must be a global understanding that greater mitigation and adaptation efforts are not only essential to stem the tide of biodiversity loss, keep global warming below 1.5 ° C or improve the health of the ocean.

They will also directly enable people in the Pacific region, small island developing States around the world and many more to stay on their islands, on their lands, in their homes and with their families. Personally, I see no better way to respect and protect their human rights, their culture, their identity and their sovereignty.

