Climate action can deliver a sustainable future for all: UN Deputy Chief

Speaking ahead of the UN climate conference COP26, which ends this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, Ms. Mohammed stressed the need for increased funding and commitment, as well as solidarity.

“Climate change doesn’t stop, and neither do we,” she said in her speech at the TED Countdown Top at her recent live-broadcast TED talk held recently in Edinburgh at proximity and live broadcast worldwide.

Another “victim” of climate change

Ms Mohammed, from Nigeria, recalled her childhood walks along the shores of Lake Chad, one of Africa’s largest lakes, with some 30 million people in four countries depending on her bounty.

Back then, the lake looked more like an ocean to her as it seemed to drag on forever. Today, it is only a fraction of its size.

“90% of this freshwater basin has dried up – and with it – millions and millions of livelihoods: farmers, fishermen and our women traders,” she said. “Climate change is claiming yet another victim.”

This loss is further compounded by damage from the Harmattan, she added, which in the past was just a short three-month season of dust and wind.

“Switch to disaster”

Dust storms now come earlier and bigger each year. The human and ecological fallout has been devastating, with job losses, hunger and displacement.

Ms. Mohammed described it as a “perfect storm” to crush poverty and violence, which provided fertile ground for the entrenchment of extremism, wreaking havoc on peace.

“Sadly, land anywhere in the world and you will hear more tragic stories of climate devastation. Drought, floods, forest fires – lives and livelihoods at risk – turn into disaster ”.

Even in the face of the growing climate crisis, the deputy UN chief still has hope in the “human family”, and his unwavering will to survive through thick and thin.

It is this spirit that has led countries to adopt the Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to keep global temperature rise 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

A critical decade

Ms Mohammed said the 2015 agreement has the power to lead the 17 Sustainable development goals (ODD), the model for a fairer, more just and more equitable future for all and for the planet.

Achieving the Paris target will require decarbonizing the global economy by 2050 by halving greenhouse gas emissions during this decade.

“We need to write the history of coal, with the phase-out of coal in rich countries by 2030 and in other countries by 2040. responsibility and leadership,” she said.

Governments must also stop subsidizing fossil fuels and provide the resources necessary for the “green and blue transition”.

African inspiration

Ms. Mohammed asked the audience to imagine what a net zero future might look like, using the Great Green Wall in Africa initiative as an example.

This epic venture, launched in 2007, aims to fight desertification and restore degraded land by planting 100 million trees from Senegal to Djibouti.

For the deputy head of the UN, the Great Green Wall is a source of inspiration because it reveals the extent of human potential.

“It is clear that the benefits for the climate will be enormous. But it’s about more than keeping dust in the desert, ”she said.

“It’s about creating a green economic corridor for more than half a billion people. Men. Women. Children. One that builds local value chains, strengthens economies and fosters a young and rapidly growing workforce. “

“And as an economic opportunity grows, hope for the future becomes the reality of millions of lives, and the space for terrorism and extremism recedes.”

A green future

Achieving that, however, will take money, especially by paying the $ 100 billion each year that the richest countries have pledged for climate finance initiatives in developing countries. Ms. Mohammed urged governments to step up their efforts.

“The other ingredient we need is solidarity. Sometimes this seems to be quite rare. But we know it exists, ”she continued.

Global solidarity is what led to the Paris Agreement, as well as the Montreal Protocol, a landmark 1987 treaty banning substances that damage the ozone layer.

“We must rekindle this spirit of solidarity. And we have to do it now. It’s not too late, but the window of opportunity is closing, ”she warned.

The Deputy Secretary-General once again expressed her hope for humanity as “the chorus of bold climate action grows”.

She called on people around the world to once again demand that leaders keep the promise of the Paris Agreement and transform our world.