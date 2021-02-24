Cliffside Italian cemetery and its coffins swept away by a landslide
ROME – A landslide washed away a cliffside cemetery in Italy’s northern region of Liguria, scattering around 200 coffins and bodies on the hillside and into the Mediterranean Sea.
Divers managed to recover 12 coffins from the sea on Wednesday after the landslide in the town of Camogli, about 13 km north of Portofino, two days earlier. Most of the coffins in the cemetery remained scattered around and under the rubble caused by the landslide.
Relatives of those who had been buried in the cemetery gathered in the main square of the seaside town to get news and protest what they called negligence on the part of local authorities.
“It was the only place I could go to my parents and talk to them,” Clara Terrile, 66, owner of a shoe store in Camogli, said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “Now I have nothing left.
The landslide was probably caused by the erosion of the cliff below the cemetery, made worse by the storms that have hit the fragile Ligurian coast in recent years, according to the Italian National Council of Geologists.
“This event has hit the community hard emotionally,” said Francesco Olivari, Mayor of Camogli. “The whole of Liguria is characterized by these phenomena, it was difficult to predict,” he said.
The landslide, which occurred on the coast of Genoa, where a bridge collapsed in 2018 killing 43 people, sparked outrage in Italy over the lack of maintenance of infrastructure and the prevention of natural disasters. Genoa prosecutors have opened an investigation into the cemetery collapse.
“This is Italy, even the dead cannot rest in peace”, one person lamented on Twitter.
The landslide shows “the lack of maintenance that we geologists have denounced for years”, Domenico Angelone, the secretary of the National Council of Geologists. said in a press release. Despite their “high social, moral and cultural value”, cemeteries are often built in unstable places and have suffered in recent years from “a lack of attention”, he added.
The city had started work to solidify the cliff near the cemetery and in recent days the area had been closed after authorities noticed cracks and heard “crackles” Mr Olivari, the mayor, said. Some locals protested that they had been reporting cracks and issues with the cemetery’s structure for years.
Lilla Mariotti, resident of Camogli, posted on facebook a photo of cracks in the cemetery walls, she said she sent the mayor in 2012. “I never got any answers,” she wrote.
Ms Terrile said she wrote to town hall in 2007 to report cracks on the front of her father’s grave, but also never received a response. In 2019, she reported more cracks and the town hall fixed them, she said. A few weeks ago, during a visit to the cemetery, she noticed that the same cracks had reappeared.
“I hope my parents are among the bodies they found,” she said. “I don’t even have a place to bring a flower anymore.”
Mr Olivari, the mayor, said the city has set up psychological support for affected families.
Regional authorities requested assistance from the national rescue services as the search for the coffins and bodies depended on security on the cliff, which was in danger of further collapsing.
For now, divers can only save coffins floating in the sea as most of the rest are buried under the rubble of the landslide, said Giacomo Giampedrone, the top regional civil protection official.