Cliffside Italian cemetery and its coffins swept away by a landslide

ROME – A landslide washed away a cliffside cemetery in Italy’s northern region of Liguria, scattering around 200 coffins and bodies on the hillside and into the Mediterranean Sea.

Divers managed to recover 12 coffins from the sea on Wednesday after the landslide in the town of Camogli, about 13 km north of Portofino, two days earlier. Most of the coffins in the cemetery remained scattered around and under the rubble caused by the landslide.

Relatives of those who had been buried in the cemetery gathered in the main square of the seaside town to get news and protest what they called negligence on the part of local authorities.

“It was the only place I could go to my parents and talk to them,” Clara Terrile, 66, owner of a shoe store in Camogli, said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “Now I have nothing left.