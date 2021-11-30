Clearview AI faces $ 23million fine for facial recognition in UK

The UK’s national privacy watchdog on Monday warned Clearview AI that the controversial facial recognition company was facing a potential fine of £ 17million, or $ 23million, for “suspected serious breaches” of country’s data protection laws. The regulator has also asked the company to remove personal information from people in the UK.

The photos in Clearview AI’s database ‘will likely include data from a substantial number of people in the UK and may have been unknowingly gathered from publicly available information online, including social media platforms, ”the Information Commissioner’s office said in A declaration Monday.

In February 2020, BuzzFeed News first reported that people from the National Crime Agency, Metropolitan Police and a number of other police forces across England have been listed as having access to Clearview’s facial recognition technology, according to internal data. The company built its business by extracting photos of people from the web and social media and indexing them in a large facial recognition database.

In March, a BuzzFeed News survey based on Clearview AI’s own internal data revealed how the New York-based startup marketed its facial recognition tool – offering free trials for its mobile app or desktop software – at thousands of officers and employees in more than 1,800 U.S. taxpayer-funded entities, according to data up to February 2020. In August, another BuzzFeed News survey showed how police departments, offices prosecutors and home departments around the world performed nearly 14,000 searches during the same period with Clearview AI. Software.

Clearview AI no longer offers its services in the UK.

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced the interim orders following a joint investigation with Australia’s privacy regulator. Earlier this month, the Australian Information Commissioner’s Office (OAIC) required the company destroys all images and face models belonging to people living in the country, as a result a BuzzFeed News survey.

“I am very concerned that personal data has been processed in a way that no one in the UK expected,” UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement. “So it is only fitting that the ICO is alerting people to the magnitude of this potential violation and the proposed action we are taking.”

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That said he was “deeply disappointed” with the interim decision.

“I am disheartened by the company’s misinterpretation of Clearview AI technology,” Ton-That said in a statement. “I would love to have the opportunity to engage in a conversation with leaders and lawmakers so that the true value of this technology that has proven so essential to law enforcement can continue to keep people safe. communities. “

UK lawyer for Clearview AI, Kelly Hagedorn, said the company is considering an appeal and other action. The ICO expects to make a final decision by mid-2022.