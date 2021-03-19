Clean water is essential to protect those on the front lines of climate change in the post-pandemic world

A woman in Madagascar walks up to 14 km per day to find drinking water. Credit: UNICEF / Safidy Andrianantenain

LONDON, March 19 (IPS) – For many, the last year will be remembered as the moment our daily lives came to a standstill. As Covid-19 spreads mercilessly across the world, wreaking havoc on health and livelihoods, world leaders, health experts and scientists are grappling with how to protect populations and stem the tide of the virus .

It is right that attention has focused on the immediate threat posed by the pandemic; the worldwide death toll has exceeded 2.6 million people and we have suffered the worst decline in the world economy since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

But while the coronavirus has consumed every aspect of our monotonous daily life over the past year, as we rebuild, we have a moral responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind as we grapple with an even bigger global crisis: climate change.

With our world warming at an alarming rate, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the world’s poorest people to get clean drinking water. Latest WaterAid report: “Reversing the trend: the state of the world’s water in 2021” highlights how people are losing access to clean water and why it is urgent that we take action to protect people living in the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

The 2.2 billion people without a reliable and secure water supply are deprived of the most basic protection against climate change. Extreme weather conditions such as prolonged droughts dry up water sources such as springs and wells, while sea level rise and flooding pollute poorly protected water sources, threatening to make progress to bring clean water to all the past decades.

Without clean water for drinking, cooking or bathing, communities collapse and people fall ill – putting their lives and livelihoods at risk.

By 2040, the situation is expected to be even worse, with climate change exacerbating the water crisis and helping to make water dangerously scarce for 600 million children – or 1 in 4, and a 20% increase since 2010.

To highlight the impact of climate change on people’s access to water, WaterAid created a giant sand portrait on Whitby Beach in the UK ahead of World Water Day on March 22. It showed an image of Ansha, 12, from Ethiopia, carrying water over dry, cracked ground, reflecting the impact of the drought, as the rising tide that swept through the ephemeral art shows how the Rising sea levels and excessive precipitation can contaminate the water.

It’s a stark reminder that climate change is happening now and that those who have done the least to bring about it are living with its consequences. Having a reliable source of water is a first line defense; it means being able to drink clean water every day, regardless of the weather.

Less than 1% of total global climate investment goes to basic water infrastructure and services. And while there have been endless promises of billions of dollars ($ 100 billion a year was pledged as part of the UN climate process in 2009, which went unfulfilled), too is spent in richer countries, rather than providing basic services in poorer countries. communities to help protect against climate change and other threats.

Very few low-income countries are among the primary beneficiaries of public climate finance for water, despite being the most vulnerable to climate change. Of the 20 countries that receive the most climate funding for water programs, 19 are middle-income countries.

WaterAid calls for change. On March 31, the UK government will host a virtual climate and development event to build momentum for this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26). WaterAid urges high-income countries to dramatically increase their climate finance for adaptation.

This includes meeting their previous commitments to give half of the total climate change adaptation funding to vulnerable communities to help them cope with the harsh reality of living with climate change.

The good news is that this is a fully solvable problem. In most cases, with the right infrastructure, resource management and investments, water is available to meet people’s domestic needs.

The Covid crisis has shown what we can do to protect people in an emergency. We need to build on that same strength to ensure that future generations never have to worry about something as basic as having clean drinking water close to their homes.

