Clean up your mess, young people tell about climate talk inside and out

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) – The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future tells the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess – both inside and outside the United Nations climate talks.

Or better yet, let’s do it ourselves, many say.

“This is our future. Our future is being negotiated and we have no place at the table, ”said Julia Horchos, 20-year-old student at Boston College.

Horchos was one of many young people in Glasgow, Scotland, where government leaders, industry leaders and activists discuss how the world can prevent catastrophic climate change. But as an observer, she is always kept out of the offices where the real decisions are made.

There are more young people than ever roaming the halls during the talks. This is in addition to the thousands of protesters, mostly young, carrying signs outside at a Fridays For Future rally a few blocks from the fenced lodge. Young people are seen and celebrated in Glasgow. But they fear they will not be heard.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and many other leaders have credited youth activism with re-energizing the global fight against climate change. The UN theme on Friday, in fact, was youth participation, with leaders speaking about the importance of young people in the battle to keep the world from getting too hot and wild due to extreme weather conditions.

But even on a day dedicated to young people, the midday highlights were a speech by former US Vice President Al Gore, 73, and a press conference by John Kerry, 77, the US envoy. for the climate.

During her few days of attendance, Horchos said only one had time for members of the public like her to speak – and it was a special event for young people. Sure, Diana Bunge, also 21 from Boston College, heard from three CEOs of multinational companies, and Horchos met Kerry, but they couldn’t stand up for their future.

The story continues

“When I got to COP26, I only saw middle-aged white men in suits,” Magali Cho Lin Wing, 17, member of the UNICEF UK Youth Advisory Board, said. at a press conference. is it a climate conference or a corporate event? Is that what you came for? To exchange business cards?

Still, they know it’s important to be at least close to the room where it’s all happening.

“This is my life,” said Horchos. “It’s definitely my responsibility to step up.”

Aside from the negotiations, the worry for the future was the same, but the way she expressed herself was different.

At Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, most of the young activists carried banners with slogans such as’ I have to clean up my mess, why don’t you clean up yours? and “Stop climate crimes”.

The protest was part of a series of protests held around the world on Friday and Saturday, to coincide with talks in Scotland

Some at the rally accused negotiators of “green laundering” their country’s failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions by touting policies that sound good but will not do enough to prevent dangerous temperature increases in the country. decades to come.

“We are here as civil society to send them the message that ‘enough is enough,” said Valentina Ruas, an 18-year-old Brazilian student.

Brianna Fruean, a 23-year-old activist from Samoa, a low-lying Pacific island nation particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and cyclones, said: “My biggest fear is losing my country. “

“I saw the floods seep into our homes and I picked up the mud,” she said.

Fruean was given the stage at the start of the conference, known as COP26, where she spoke to leaders about the effects of climate change already being felt in her country.

“I feel like I’m being seen,” she said. “I will know if I have been heard by the end of the COP.

This story has been updated to correct the last name of one of the activists in Ruas, not Ruiz.

Follow AP's climate coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

