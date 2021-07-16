Clean tech entrepreneurs driving a green recovery in Barbados

Credit: UNIS

VIENNA, Jul 16 (IPS) – Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the eastern Caribbean island nation, famous for its stunning scenery, pristine white sand beaches and temperate climate, attracted around one million tourists each year.

But with travel restrictions around the world, tourism has all but dried up and the country’s economy has experienced a dramatic slowdown. It is estimated that by the end of 2020, GDP had contracted by 18%, mainly due to a 71% drop in long-stay arrivals during the year.

In these times of instability, the government of Barbados is stepping up its efforts to diversify the economy and rebuild a more sustainable and resilient one. In addition to the revival of activity in traditional sectors, the country aims to exploit the new value chains of the emerging green and blue global economy.

Barbados not only has ambitious plans to become the first carbon-free Small Island Developing State by 2030, but also intends to become a leader in exports of clean technology products and services to the Caribbean and beyond. .

Cleantech for more resilience

In this context, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Vienna, with funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), is supporting the government of Barbados in the establishment of FLOWERING, the Caribbean’s premier cleantech cluster.

Created as a public-private partnership, the cluster offers shared resources and services, as well as a makerspace for companies and universities to work on joint projects, solutions and marketing. The cluster is hosted by the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC), under the supervision of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

Mark Hill, CEO of BIDC, said: “Clean technology is part of our ‘Design It, Make It, Ship It’ export and business development strategy, which aims to foster the design of achievable Barbadian products and services, viable and desirable products that are well-produced, sustainable and globally competitive, and can be physically shipped or virtually exported around the world. With the BLOOM cluster, we have an important tool to promote local entrepreneurship and innovation in clean technologies.

“We can build on the success of the Barbadian solar thermal industry, which has its origins in the 1970s. Solar thermal water heating today reaches more than 55,000 consumers, saving thousands of barrels of oil. and CO2 emissions each year ”.

“Under the common BLOOM label, we will upgrade the existing industry and create new ones, taking advantage of new technologies and new business models, including electric mobility, battery storage, green hydrogen, marine energy, efficient appliances, waste recycling, bioenergy and the circular economy, ”he added.

“The cluster’s approach to designing sustainable, responsible and impactful investments in export development embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the foundation for Barbadian business development.

“The days of the status quo are over. We are doing unusual business, ”concludes Hill.

Bring together business, science and beyond

Jari Aaltonen, Director of BLOOM, explains: “The BLOOM Clean Tech Cluster is still a relatively new player in the Barbados innovation ecosystem as it was launched in 2020 amid a deep economic crisis. To date, the cluster has 20 members including start-ups, government agencies, chambers and universities.

“Working with young start-ups and new business development projects has great economic and job creation potential,” says Aaltonen. At present, the cleantech incubator is established with 10 incubators, whose business models and business plans are being developed in cooperation with the members of the cleantech cluster.

The cluster engaged young cleantech entrepreneurs from the University of the West Indies for the incubation program, providing them with high quality training, individual coaching and mentoring provided by local experts and partly by training institutions. international like Coursera and the International Labor Organization. “This combination is the key to accelerated learning,” says Aaltonen.

“The cluster works at all levels: local, national, regional and global. The country’s first cleantech incubator was set up with four experts, which has since almost doubled to seven, in line with growing demand ”.

The team works closely with their start-ups during their first two years, to help them validate their business idea and business model, secure funding, initiate product development and get their first customers. Building new skills and capacities is the key to the success of any start-up and, therefore, special attention is paid to organizing online training courses that are compact, innovative and pragmatic at the same time.

Since 2019, close collaboration has been established with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Caribbean Climate Innovation Center and the International Association of Science Parks stimulate strategic partnerships between local and international companies.

Standing out from the crowd: women and young cleantech entrepreneurs

One of these organizations is CEMBI (Caribbean Environmental Management Office), a non-governmental organization that launched the BitEgreen Market web platform and application to increase the use of recycled materials.

CEO Simera Crawford explains that the BitEgreen app is “a solution that delivers value to the community as a whole through the preservation of the environment for present and future generations.

“I live for a purpose which is to preserve the well-being of nature for present and future generations. I have the training and the skills to do something about it, ”she adds.

Crawford also recognizes that “building a team to drive the high performance implementation of a very large business idea and finding marketing and communications help is a challenge.” UNIDO’s program is designed to help alleviate these concerns until business growth diminishes them.

Empower women and youth

To date, there are ten start-ups in the incubation program, and 60% of the entrepreneurs are women. Almost two-thirds of clients have successfully financed themselves through grants and / or loans.

Kerri-Ann Bovell is part of the cleantech cluster with her company EcoMycö, which seeks to replace traditional packaging based on fossil fuels, such as polystyrene foam and high and low density polyethylene, with a bio-based and biodegradable alternative. She incorporates local plant materials as raw materials for the bioplastic films she has created so far.

“I feel like I’m at the starting point of a successful trip. Thanks to the incubator’s support, I have already learned to think more critically and gained a much better understanding of what it takes to start and grow a successful business. For Bovell, moving a biomaterials company forward means “contributing to both our Barbadian and Caribbean economies, perhaps even the international community, in a way that results in little or no negative impact on the environment.” .

And for those who are interested in working in this field, Bovell advises “prepare not only to work hard, but also to work smart. Also, use the resources provided to you as much as possible.

Driver for global replication

The GEF-funded project in Barbados is a pilot project for the BLOOM Global Program promoted by UNIDO, in the Global network of regional sustainable energy centers (GN-SEC), which helps developing countries to set up clean technology clusters as part of their energy, environmental and industrialization policies.

According to Martin Lugmayr, UNIDO’s global BLOOM coordinator, “Clustering is an important tool for engaging the private sector to strategically engage in expanding value chains of manufacturing and servicing clean technology to the industry. global scale. A sustainable and inclusive climate transition requires strengthening local entrepreneurship and innovation, also in lower and lower middle income countries. Ultimately, it’s about local jobs and environmental sustainability.

“In the past, clean technology clustering was mainly the domain of industrialized and emerging countries. However, there is also a critical mass of young entrepreneurs and scientists in developing countries who wish to work together within a collaborative platform, benefiting from common resources, intelligence and support for incubation and development. industrial modernization, ”he adds.

Borbala Csete and Andrea Eras Almeida work in the Energy Systems and Infrastructure Division of the Environment and Energy Directorate of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Vienna, Austria.

