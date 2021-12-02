Clean energy alone will not improve impoverished nations – we need to invest in people

Solar panels produce the energy with which farmers pump water to irrigate their gardens in Pintadas, Bahia state, northeast Brazil. Credit: Mario Osava / IPS

The establishment of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is good news. But when it comes to generating the most benefits for the poor, financing clean electricity should be complemented by a substantial investment in people themselves – an investment designed to enable them to make the best use of these clean electrons to increase the income of their family and raise themselves. of poverty. This is an axis already anchored in the approach proposed by the GEAPP which must continue to be underlined during implementation.

The GEAPP is a multibillion dollar program to assist in the transition of the energy system to renewable energies, with a focus on developing countries. This “aims to extend clean and productive energy to 1 billion underserved people, create tens of millions of green jobs and avoid and avoid more than 4 billion tonnes of emissions. “A key element is the investment to build distributed renewable energy systems that can be set up quickly and located close to consumers in poor, often rural communities. Improving the lives of citizens is a key objective.

However, we can easily be distracted by the scale of the money on offer to build clean energy systems and forget that electricity, by itself, will not overcome poverty. Rightly, GEAPP highlights the new jobs in renewable energy and other clean energy companies that its investments will generate.

More importantly, it also emphasizes the even greater number of jobs it will create or improve in other sectors (such as agriculture and manufacturing) by rapidly providing access to electricity to people. small businesses and other end users from nearby distributed production systems. Give more electricity to the poor will also produce benefits for health, education, safety and other.

For all these reasons, the GEAPP is an important anti-poverty initiative in addition to a climate initiative, and its multibillion-dollar mass is not only impressive but also necessary.

Unfortunately, the world’s poorest often lack the tools to turn electrons into income. The obstacles they face include a lack of technical skills to select, operate and maintain the most suitable equipment; lack of know-how in the creation of micro-enterprises; the lack of visibility on how to transform these businesses into small and medium-sized businesses that can employ more people; and above all, the lack of access to credit to buy new equipment and other assets to develop their businesses.

Impoverished entrepreneurs who are looking, with the benefit of newly supplied clean electricity, to start a business or expand an existing business will need support to answer a variety of possible questions. Is there a potential market for a new tire repair store? What is the smartest equipment to buy, and is it available and affordable? With new access to more reliable and cheaper locally supplied electricity, does it make sense to develop a home business? Where can small or even micro-entrepreneurs find the money to harness this new distributed renewable electricity that they are now receiving? Are there credit centers nearby and how do I apply for a loan? Does stable internet access powered by a reliable supply of renewable electricity open up opportunities? To answer these questions and a myriad of other possible questions, many disadvantaged entrepreneurs need help.

To help them overcome these challenges, entrepreneurs would benefit from targeted capacity building and other assistance programs. This support will often have to cover general skills, in addition to material and financial assistance. Just as there have been agricultural extension programs to help farmers, we need electrical extension programs to help underfunded entrepreneurs.

Vocational, technical and similar training programs, as well as mentoring, partnerships and twinning arrangements with more established companies, are helpful. In addition, it is important to bring these services to end users, rather than forcing them to travel long distances, often to reach difficult urban centers. Distributed renewable energy production should be reflected through distributed training programs, as well as local credit and equipment centers that support users in their communities.

These initiatives will not overcome all the obstacles that hamper poverty reduction (such as limited markets which can restrict business opportunities in many impoverished rural communities), but they can help.

The GEAPP has the scale and ambition to implement the necessary capacity support programs on a large scale. The billions to be invested in building new distributed renewables and other clean energy systems must be matched by massive investment in building the capacity of impoverished end users themselves.

Experience, however, has shown that it is often more difficult to build soft skills and successfully empower disadvantaged families than it is to build power systems. Success will require not only substantial amounts of funding, but also a large number of people on the ground in the communities and the establishment of complementary policies and programs for the poorest.

GEAPP’s plans for work with local partners in each market and involving development banks and other implementing partners can help lay the foundations for moving forward on these fronts. It will be important to maintain the focus and commitment on more flexible capacities and program areas for people experiencing poverty, even as GEAPP funds its large-scale investments to reshape the power system itself.

Strengthening the capacity of impoverished people to turn electrons from renewable energies into income and other economic and social advancements can help these families produce their own brighter futures. GEAPP provides a strong potential platform to move this effort forward. Effective implementation will be essential and the empowerment of people experiencing poverty must remain a priority.

First published in The Hill on November 17, 2021

Philippe benoit has over 25 years of experience in international development and energy issues, including in senior positions at the World Bank and the International Energy Agency. He is currently Managing Director, Energy and Sustainability, with Global Infrastructure Consulting Services 2050.