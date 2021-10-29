Class action lawsuit challenging denial of H-1B visas to market analysts settled – Times of India

MUMBAI: Federal District Court for the Northern District of California approved settlement in class action lawsuit trial challenge us Citizenship and Immigration The Service Model and Practice (USCIS) of arbitrarily denying employment-based claims of nonimmigrant H-1Bs for Marlet research analyst positions posted by sponsoring US employers.The parties in MadKudu Inc and others have reached a settlement agreement that corrects the agency’s misinterpretation of the Occupational Outlook Handbook (OOH) – a publication by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics describing hundreds of occupations in the US labor market. Based on its previous interpretation of the OHO, USCIS incorrectly determined that market research analysts did not qualify as “specialist professions” – only specialist professions are eligible for H-1B visas . The settlement agreement amends that agency error and offers qualifying U.S. employers the opportunity to ask USCIS to reopen and re-adjudicate their denied H-1B claims.TOI has constantly followed the developments of this lawsuit. This newspaper was the first to report that on August 20, 2021, the parties had reached a settlement and ten days later the district court had pre-approved this settlement agreement. TOI also pointed out that a fairness hearing would follow in October. Now the settlement is final.To be a member of the group, a US employer must have filed an H-1B market research analyst application from January 1, 2019 to October 19, 2021, then USCIS must have denied the request based on the conclusion that the OOH entry (as it existed on October 19) failed to establish that the market research analyst is a “skilled trade” and, without the USCIS conclusion regarding the OOH entry , petition H-1B would have been approved.

The American Immigration Council, the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the law firms Van Der Hout LLP, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (formerly Joseph & Hall PC) and Kuck Baxter Immigration LLC represented the plaintiffs.

“This settlement is an important victory that will benefit hundreds of US companies and the market research analysts they sought to employ,” said Leslie K. Dellon, Senior Counsel (Business Immigration) at the American Immigration Council. “The settlement gives US companies another chance to get their H-1B market research analyst applications approved, this time under new guidelines developed by the parties to the lawsuit. Each reopened and approved H-1B petition will represent another opportunity for U.S. employers and the workers they have sponsored to advance their business goals. ”

“I am eternally grateful for the courage of the class representatives who not only challenged their own denials, but carried the torch for a whole class of employers who had received false denials for the H-1B. AILA and its members applaud this incredible act of selflessness by our plaintiffs and the expertise of our co-counsel, ”said Jesse Bless, director of federal litigation at the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

“This regulation finally resolves a problem that immigration lawyers have been fighting against the government for years. This regulation strikes the right balance between what the regulation actually says and how employers assess a candidate’s professional qualifications in the real world. We sincerely hope that USCIS will now interpret other specialized professions from a perspective that is consistent with what is really happening in the free market, ”said Jeff Joseph, partner at Berry Appleman & Leiden.

“It is unfortunate that the only way for USCIS to follow the law and do the right thing is to take legal action. But, please know, we will ensure that USCIS complies with it. this decision and we will be prepared to take legal action for other interpretive violations of the law and written regulations that the agency has allowed to occur, ”said Charles H. Kuck, Managing Partner at Kuck Baxter Immigration .