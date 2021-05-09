Clash between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem – Times of India

JERUSALEM: Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters outside Jerusalem’s Old City on the holiest night of Ramadan on Saturday in a show of force that threatened to escalate the city’s worst religious unrest holy for several years. Previously, the police had blocked buses loaded with pilgrims heading towards Jerusalem for prayer to Islam the third holiest site in.

Police defended his actions as security measures, but these were seen as provocations by Muslims who accuse Israel of threatening their freedom of worship. Competing claims to East Jerusalem, home to the main sanctuaries of Judaism, Islam and Christianity, are at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and have sparked serious violence in the past.

The unrest came a day after violence in which Palestinian doctors said more than 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and elsewhere in Jerusalem. Friday’s violence drew condemnation from Israel’s Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States and Europe and the United States. The United Nations . The Arab League has scheduled an emergency meeting on Monday.

Early Sunday, the IDF said Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at the south of the country which fell in an open area. In response, planes rammed into a military post of Hamas, the militant group that ruled the territory. No casualties were reported in either attack.

Police chief Koby Shabtai said he had deployed more police to Jerusalem following Friday night’s clashes, which left 18 people injured. After weeks of nighttime violence, Israelis and Palestinians braced for new conflicts in the days to come.

“ The right to demonstrate will be respected but public unrest will be greeted with force and zero tolerance. I call on everyone to act responsibly and with restraint, ” Shabtai said.

Saturday night was ‘Laylat al-Qadr’ or ‘Night of Fate’, the holiest of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Islamic authorities have estimated that 90,000 people gathered for nightly prayers at Al-Aqsa, the third sacred site in Islam.

A large crowd of protesters chanted “ God is great ” outside the Damascus Gate in the old city, and police pelted stones and water bottles. Police patrols fired stun grenades as they moved through the area, and a police truck periodically fired a water cannon.

Palestinian doctors said 64 Palestinians were injured, mainly by rubber bullets, stun grenades or beatings, including a woman with a bloodied face. Eleven people were hospitalized, according to doctors.

A man with a little boy yelled at the police as they passed. “ You should be ashamed of yourself! ”, He said.

Previously, police reported clashes in the Old City, near Al-Aqsa, and in the neighboring East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are fighting attempts by Israeli settlers to expel them from their homes. houses. Police reported several arrests and said an officer was hit in the face with a stone.

Earlier on Saturday, police stopped a bus convoy full of Arab citizens on the main road to Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers. Israeli public broadcaster Kan said police stopped the buses for a security check.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, and travelers, upset that they were pulled over without explanation on a hot day, got off the buses and blocked the highway in protest. Kan showed footage of the protesters praying, chanting slogans and marching along the highway towards Jerusalem. The road was reopened several hours later.

Ibtasam Maraana, an Arab MP, accused the police of a “terrible attack” on freedom of religion. “Police: Remember these are citizens, not enemies,” she wrote on Twitter.

The current wave of protests erupted at the start of Ramadan three weeks ago, when Israel restricted gatherings at a popular meeting place outside of Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel lifted the restrictions, briefly calming the situation, but protests have resumed in recent days against threats of evictions in East Jerusalem, which are claimed by both sides in their decades-long conflict.

Other recent developments have also contributed to the tense atmosphere, including the postponement of the Palestinian elections, the deadly violence in which a Palestinian teenager, two armed Palestinians and a young Israeli were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank, and the election to the Israeli parliament of a far-right Jewish nationalist party.

Right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly set up an open-air “ office ” in Sheikh Jarrah, near the homes of residents facing eviction.

On Sunday evening, Jewish Israelis begin to mark “ Jerusalem Day, ” a national holiday in which Israel celebrates its annexation of East Jerusalem and religious nationalists hold parades and other celebrations in the city. On Monday, an Israeli court is expected to deliver a verdict on the planned evictions of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel seized East Jerusalem, as well as the West Bank and Gaza – lands Palestinians want for their future state – during the 1967 Middle East War.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem in an internationally unrecognized move and regards the entire city as its capital. Palestinians regard East Jerusalem – which includes major holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims – as their capital, and its fate is one of the conflict’s most sensitive issues.

The compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is also the holiest site for the Jews, who call it the Temple Mount because it was the location of the Biblical temples. This has long been a critical point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent days, protests have grown over the threat of Israel’s eviction to Sheikh Jarrah of dozens of Palestinians involved in a protracted legal battle with Israeli settlers trying to acquire property in the neighborhood.

The United States has said it is “ deeply concerned ” about both the violence and threats of evictions. The so-called Middle East Peacemaker Quartet, which includes the United States, European Union Russia and the United Nations have also expressed concern.

Egypt and Jordan, which made peace with Israel decades ago, have condemned Israel’s actions, as have countries in the Gulf of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, two of the four Arab countries that have signed. standardization agreements negotiated by the United States with Israel last year. the United Arab Emirates expressed his “ strong condemnation ” of Israel’s assault on Al-Aqsa.

In an appeal on Palestinian television on Friday evening, President Mahmoud Abbas praised the “ courageous stance ” of the protesters and said Israel bears full responsibility for the violence. Abbas postponed scheduled parliamentary elections last week, citing Israeli restrictions in East Jerusalem for the delay.

Israel’s foreign ministry had previously accused the Palestinians of seizing on threats of evictions, which it called a “ real estate dispute between private parties, ” in order to incite violence.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and opposes Israel’s existence, has called for a new intifada, or uprising.

Late Saturday, several dozen protesters gathered along Gaza’s volatile border with Israel, burning tires and throwing small explosives. Israeli forces fired tear gas into the crowd. No injuries were immediately reported.

In an interview with a Hamas-run television station, the group’s main leader, Ismail Haniyeh, warned the Israeli prime minister. Benjamin Netanyahu not to “ play with fire ” in Jerusalem.

“ Neither you, nor your army and your police, can win this battle, ” he said.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail