Civilians in southern Syria “under siege” – UN human rights chief

“The grim picture that emerges from Daraa al-Balad and other neighborhoods underscores the extent to which civilians are in danger, repeatedly exposed to fighting and violence, and in fact under siege,” High Commissioner for Human Rights. man Michelle Bachelet noted.

With the only route out of town under strict government control, tanks roll through the streets and people face checkpoints and movement restrictions as their belongings are seized and stolen, she said. added.

Military assault

As hostilities between government forces and armed groups intensified in late July, shelling and artillery strikes devastated residential areas.

This follows weeks of growing tension, during which the government imposed tighter controls on roads entering and leaving the Daraa al-Balad neighborhood, a former opposition stronghold, and other areas to do so. pressure on armed groups to surrender, hand over their weapons and resettle in the north.

More recently, they only allowed pedestrians to exit Daraa al-Balad along the al-Saraya road, subjecting them to strict security checks, according to the UN rights office.

Government forces also stationed tanks in residential areas to reinforce their military positions in Deraa al-Balad.

“I remind the parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular with regard to the protection of civilians, and under international human rights law,” said the head of human rights of ONU.

“Tanks in residential areas and a control post installed in a house strongly suggest that the necessary precautions are not being taken.”

Defending oneself

Members of armed opposition groups launched counterattacks in several rural areas of Daraa governorate, capturing dozens of government soldiers.

According to the UN rights office, OHCHR, it is the most serious confrontation since 2018, when government forces took control of Daraa following various reconciliation agreements brokered by Russia.

Rise of the wounded

Meanwhile, amid an upsurge in violence last week, OHCHR has documented at least eight civilian deaths from reported ground strikes by government forces and armed groups.

Among those killed were five members of a family whose home was hit in the town of al-Yaduda, in the western Daraa countryside.

OHCHR said at least one mortar shell launched by unidentified armed individuals hit and damaged Daraa National Hospital in Daraa al-Mahatta.

As scores are settled and controls change in areas, the UN rights office continues to document targeted killings, including at least 101 civilians from January to July 31.

Another indication of the tense and dangerous security situation in Daraa governorate, OHCHR said most people were killed by unidentified perpetrators in car shootings.

Seizures

Among other incidents confirmed by the UN rights office, government forces seized and occupied several private homes in the areas of Shamal al-Khat, al-Panorama and al-Sabeel in Daraa al-Mahatta, expelling them. occupants without allowing them to take their property. .

These forces also stole money, cell phones and laptops during searches of at least nine private homes on July 30 and 31 in Daraa al-Mahatta.

As of July 28, OHCHR said at least 18,000 civilians had fled Daraa al-Balad – many to the town of Daraa itself and surrounding areas, including several hundred people who had fled to schools in Daraa al-Balad. Mahatta.

“We need an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Daraa,” insisted the High Commissioner. “I also call on the parties to the conflict to allow and facilitate rapid and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.