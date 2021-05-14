Civilian casualties rise as UN chief calls on all parties to ‘immediately end’ fighting in Gaza and Israel

“The ongoing military escalation has caused great suffering and destruction,” a statement issued on behalf of António Guterres through its spokesperson. “It has claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, tragically including many children. The fighting has the potential to trigger an unmanageable security and humanitarian crisis and further foster extremism, not only in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, but in the region. a set. “

The UN “ actively involved ” in mediation

The UN chief called for an intensification of meditation efforts and said the UN was “actively involved in such efforts”, which are also essential to keep the flow of vital aid into Gaza.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also sounded the alarm Friday on the continued escalation of violence, noting that civilians on both sides were paying the price.

According to the latest reports, the day saw the most intense exchanges of the week between the Israel Defense Forces and that of the militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza. The enclave continues to be bombarded by Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire, while Hamas rocket barrages continue in Israel.

The casualty figures released by the UN on Friday evening indicated that, according to the health ministry in Gaza, 119 Palestinians had been killed and 869 injured. The death toll in Israel has risen to nine, with hundreds injured, based on official data and media reports.

The un security Council announced that it would meet for a public meeting on Sunday to discuss the worsening situation. Diplomatic efforts are reportedly underway in the region to negotiate an end to the spiral of violence.

10,000 flee to Gaza

In a statement, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the region, Lynn hastings, said some 10,000 Palestinians had fled their homes in Gaza, with limited access to water, food, hygiene and health services. Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel of which will run out on Sunday, she added.

“The Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups must immediately allow the United Nations and our humanitarian partners to provide fuel, food and medical supplies and to deploy humanitarian personnel. All parties must always adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws, ”she said.

‘Extensive damage’

“Civilians are suffering,” spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters earlier at a press briefing in Geneva, noting that significant damage has been reported to civilian property in densely populated areas across the strip. of Gaza, with more than 200 homes destroyed or severely damaged.

Hundreds of people, mostly refugee camps in Gaza, have also reportedly sought refuge and refuge in schools run by UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian response affected

While aid workers continue to provide assistance on the ground, it has been “severely limited” by the prevailing insecurity, added Laerke.

He also noted that the Israeli authorities closed the Erez crossing point in the northern Gaza Strip on May 10, especially for aid workers, as well as the Kerem Shalom crossing point in the south, a canal crucial for goods and fuel in the enclave.

“Due to limited fuel reserves, Gaza’s only power plant,” operates “on only two of its four turbines, resulting in daily power cuts of 8 to 12 hours,” he said.

Mr Laerke stressed that it was “essential” that the fuel from the power plant enters regularly to keep basic services running.

“Without any other supply, the fuel should run out in the coming days. This will lead to a significant reduction in electricity supply, again affecting the availability of health, water and sanitation services ”.

UNFPA warning of ‘already strained’ health system

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a statement he was “alarmed at the number of civilian casualties, including children and women, caused by the current escalation,” calling for an end to the destruction of health facilities, schools and houses across Gaza.

The United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health in the region said the ailing health sector was already under strain “after years of protracted crisis further exacerbated by COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic with a 20% increase in active cases in April alone ”.

There are currently some 210,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women in Palestine, according to UNFPA. And about 365 women give birth every day – 150 in Gaza, 215 in the West Bank.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure a safe delivery for these women and their babies,” said UNFPA Arab States Regional Director Dr Luay Shabaneh.

He called on all parties to end the fighting, “to ensure the full protection of civilians and the safety of Palestinian and Israeli women and adolescent girls, to ensure that maternity hospitals are fully operational and equipped with designated operating theaters. and sufficient staff to ensure the availability of essential supplies for safe delivery and to put in place emergency referral mechanisms ”.