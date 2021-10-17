City shaken by bow and arrow murders reflects on terrorism and mental illness

KONGSBERG, Norway – A few years ago, a nervous Dane walked into a mosque in this peaceful Scandinavian town, seeking help in carrying a message to the world he claimed to have received “from above.”

The mosque spokesperson fired him. But he recalled the bizarre episode from last week after the man, Espen Andersen Brathen, confessed to killing five people on Wednesday with weapons, including a bow and arrow, leaving many in Kongsberg wondering how his life had deviated so terribly.

“I told him we were not a news agency,” Osama Tlili, who runs the only mosque in Kongsberg, said of the meeting about five years ago. “You could see the strain on his face and body, it made me uncomfortable, and I remember thinking, ‘This man is a risk. “”

Police initially said they believed Mr Brathen, 37, may have been motivated by Islamic extremism and committed acts of terrorism. Authorities highlighted the randomness of the targets and Mr. Brathen’s conversion to Islam.