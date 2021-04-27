World
Citing ‘amazing progress’ on coronavirus, Biden lifts guidelines on outdoor masks – Times of India
Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing a mask, but should continue to use masks in public spaces where they are needed, U.S. health regulators and the president Joe biden said Tuesday.
The updated health advisory comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the United States. Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC).
Biden said the new advice was a direct result of the steps the country has taken to fight the coronavirus.
“We have made incredible progress thanks to all of you” Biden said, adding that the cases of Covid-19 are “drastically reduced”. Deaths among the elderly have fallen by 80%, with the increase in vaccinations, he said.
Wearing face masks has been considered by experts to be one of the most effective ways to control the transmission of the virus. With most Covid-19 transmissions occurring indoors and vaccinations on the rise, the use of masks outdoors has been the subject of public debate for weeks in the United States, as Americans seek to reap the benefits of a full vaccination.
“The publication of these new guidelines is a first step in helping fully vaccinated Americans resume the activities they had stopped because of the pandemic, while being aware of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others,” said the CDC said.
New cases of Covid-19 fell 16% last week, with the United States surpassing 140 million people who received at least one injection of authorized vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech , Modern or the single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
It was the largest percentage drop in new weekly cases since February, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.
SMALL OUTDOOR MEETINGS
The agency said fully vaccinated Americans can safely dine al fresco with friends from multiple households at restaurants and attend small outdoor gatherings with a mix of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The CDC continues to recommend masking for crowded outdoor events such as parades and sporting events and tours inside the barber shop, malls, cinemas and places of worship.
The agency classified activities as “red”, “yellow” and “green” according to the level of safety of unvaccinated people.
He said unvaccinated people can also safely walk and run without a mask with household members outside and attend small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends.
Data on whether those vaccinated can spread the infection to those who have not received their vaccines is limited, and the CDC has warned that people should assess the risk to their friends and family before going out without a mask.
This is an update to guidelines from the CDC, which in March said people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can meet without a mask indoors in small groups with others. people who have also been vaccinated.
