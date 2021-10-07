World
CIA sets up mission center in China as terrorism recedes after two decades – Times of India
WASHINGTON: After more than two decades of focusing on terrorism, the CIA, the spy arm of the United States, is turning to what has become a greater geopolitical threat to American primacy: China. The world’s best-known spy agency announced on Thursday that it was setting up a China Mission Center focus on a country that US analysts say will pose an even greater challenge than the former Soviet Union, given its massive population and economic weight.
The new center “will further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly accusatory Chinese government,” CIA director William burns, said in a statement accompanying in-depth briefings to U.S. media by anonymous officials in which they described an agency-wide effort to increase staff and resources at the new mission center, including analysts , linguists, technologists and other specialists specific to China.
The CIA’s decision to go public with the new mission center itself is an indication of the scale of what would have been a difficult-to-cover-up project, unparalleled since the demise of the former USSR when Sovietologists ruled in master at Langley. Although the CIA subsequently kept a close eye on legatees from the USSR, Russia, Iran, North Korea, among other countries, the broader issue of terrorism became its primary focus.
Sinologists will now supplant Soviet scientists and Islamologists in the CIA scheme of things, although officials have said terrorism, North Korea, Iran and Russia will continue to remain priorities. They maintained that the CIA would continue its counterterrorism mission, but that China would become a singular priority, deserving a mission center that would draw on expertise from all walks of life and around the world. One indication of the shifting focus comes from the disclosure that Iran and Korea are being absorbed into mission centers focused on the Near East and East Asia, respectively.
The CIA also announced the founding of another new center that will focus on emerging and transnational threats such as disruptive new technologies, climate change and global health, which also involve China, but which will also be an area of focus. wider interest in the agency.
Although experts and analysts in Washington have described China as an emerging threat to American world domination for more than a decade now, the American withdrawal from wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan appears to have accelerated attention to China, especially as Beijing has become more assertive in recent years and has assumed an outsized role in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
The CIA’s upgrade of the Chinese threat comes even as Washington seeks to maintain Beijing’s engagement despite recent tensions, in the same way it engaged Moscow for decades despite the Cold War.
Earlier this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi had a six-hour meeting in Zurich in which the two sides decided that their respective leaders, President Biden and President Xi Jinping, would hold a virtual summit before the end of the year.
