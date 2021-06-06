CIA fights for new approach in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – The fast US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is creating intense pressure on the CIA to find new ways to gather intelligence and carry out counterterrorism strikes in the country, but the agency has few good options.

The CIA, which has been at the heart of the 20-year U.S. presence in Afghanistan, will soon lose bases in the country from where it has conducted combat missions and drone strikes while closely monitoring the Taliban and d ‘other groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. Agency analysts warn of the ever-growing risks of a Taliban takeover.

US officials are making last-minute efforts to secure bases near Afghanistan for future operations. But the complexity of the continuing conflict has led to thorny diplomatic negotiations as the military struggles to withdraw all forces from early to mid-July, well before President Biden’s September 11 deadline, according to US officials and regional experts.

One of the focal points has been Pakistan. The CIA used a base there for years to launch drone strikes against militants in the mountains of the west of the country, but was kicked out of the facility in 2011, when relations between the United States and Pakistan collapsed.