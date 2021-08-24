World
CIA director held secret meeting with Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul: report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: America’s biggest spy held secret meeting with de facto Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday during a face-to-face meeting at the highest level between the two sides since the militant group seized the Afghan capital, a press report said on Tuesday. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the United States was ready to complete the withdrawal of its troops after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the United Arab Emirates.
CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul on Monday with Baradar during the highest-level face-to-face meeting between the Taliban and the Biden administration since militants took over the Afghan capital, the Washington post reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
President Joe Biden’s decision to send his best spy, a foreign service veteran, comes amid a frantic effort to evacuate people from Kabul International Airport in what the president called “one of most important and difficult airlifts in history, “according to the newspaper. noted.
The CIA declined to comment on the Taliban meeting, but the talks likely revolved around the impending August 31 deadline for the US military to complete its airlift of US citizens and Afghan allies, she added.
The Biden administration is under pressure from some allies to keep US forces in the country past the August 31 deadline to help evacuate tens of thousands of citizens from the United States and countries Westerners as well as Afghan allies desperate to escape Taliban rule.
However, a Taliban spokesman warned on Monday that there would be “consequences” if the United States and the United Kingdom asked for an extension of the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US-led troops. United of the war-torn country.
Baradar, who spent eight years in a Pakistani prison before his release in 2018, served as the Taliban’s chief negotiator in the peace talks with the United States in Qatar that resulted in an agreement with the Trump administration on the withdrawal of American forces.
In November 2020, he posed for a photo in front of gold-rimmed chairs with then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
A close friend of the founding supreme leader of the Taliban Muhammad Omar, Baradar would have a significant influence on the base of the Taliban, according to the newspaper.
He fought against Soviet forces during their occupation of Afghanistan and served as governor of several provinces in the 1990s when the Taliban last ruled the country.
Since the Taliban took control of the country, he has adopted a conciliatory tone, saying that the militant group seeks “an Islamic system in which all the peoples of the nation can participate without discrimination and live in harmony with each other in an atmosphere of brotherhood “.
During his meeting with Burns on Monday, Baradar faced one of America’s most seasoned diplomats, a former Deputy Secretary of State who also served as the United States’ Ambassador to Russia, the To post noted.
In April, Burns made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan as concerns mounted over the Afghan government’s ability to push back the Taliban after the US withdrawal, according to the newspaper.
As a director, Burns oversees a spy agency that trained elite Afghan special forces units that were seen as a powerful force in the country, but were also involved in extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses. .
Monday, before details of the secret meeting were released, State Department Spokesman Ned Price was asked why senior US officials did not engage with Baradar given the stakes in Afghanistan.
Price said that “our discussions with the Taliban have been operational, tactical, they have largely focused on our short-term operations and our short-term goals… what’s going on inside the airport… c is what we want. focused on the moment. ”
