Chris Pratt can go from the well-known Chrises, based on Twitter

It began when TV writer/producer Amy Berg tweeted over the weekend, “One has to go,” together with footage of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans.

The tweet — concerning the group referred to as the 4 well-known Chrises — elicited loads of remark, with many saying Pratt needed to go.

Those that supported canceling Pratt cited all the pieces from his allegedly being a Trump supporter to a declare final 12 months that Pratt supported a church with anti-LGBTQ views. Pratt has denied the latter claim.

“It has just lately been prompt that I belong to a church which ‘hates a sure group of individuals’ and is ‘infamously anti –LGBTQ,'” he wrote final 12 months on his Instagram tales. “Nothing could possibly be farther from the reality. I am going to a church that opens their doorways to utterly everybody.”