Chris Pratt can go from the well-known Chrises, based on Twitter
It began when TV writer/producer Amy Berg tweeted over the weekend, “One has to go,” together with footage of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans.
The tweet — concerning the group referred to as the 4 well-known Chrises — elicited loads of remark, with many saying Pratt needed to go.
Those that supported canceling Pratt cited all the pieces from his allegedly being a Trump supporter to a declare final 12 months that Pratt supported a church with anti-LGBTQ views. Pratt has denied the latter claim.
“It has just lately been prompt that I belong to a church which ‘hates a sure group of individuals’ and is ‘infamously anti –LGBTQ,'” he wrote final 12 months on his Instagram tales. “Nothing could possibly be farther from the reality. I am going to a church that opens their doorways to utterly everybody.”
CNN has reached out to Pratt for remark concerning the newest Twitter push.
The actor has lengthy been common for his roles in “Parks and Recreation” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.
In August, Pratt and his spouse, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.
The couple got engaged in January 2019 and married six months later.
He was previously married to actress Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son.