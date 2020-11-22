Chris Christie calls Trump’s legal team ‘national embarrassment’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said Trump’s lawyers had not presented evidence to support allegations of electoral fraud in the United States.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has remained a close ally of US President Donald Trump since the 2016 election, derided the conduct of the president’s legal team as a “national embarrassment.”

Christie, who has helped Trump prepare for debates throughout the 2016 and 2020 election seasons, said Trump’s legal team made broad allegations of fraud at press conferences, but failed to confirm them in the courtroom.

Trump refused to concede his presidential defeat and instead focused on long-running court challenges and narratives in the hope of overturning the electoral victory of his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden. President-elect Biden currently has 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 electoral votes needed to win in the US electoral college system.

“What happened here is, quite frankly, the content of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” Christie said during an appearance on ABC News.

“I have been a supporter of the president. I have voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that did not. You have an obligation to present the evidence, ”he said.

Christie added that Republicans should focus on the two Senate second-round races in Georgia in January, which will decide which party controls the Senate.

‘Throwing stones through the windows’

Few high-profile Republicans, let alone Trump allies, acknowledged Biden’s victory, with many instead offering tacit or explicit support for Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud and voting irregularities.

However, in recent days, others have broken their silence. These include Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, who on Saturday urged Trump to accept the results.

“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding achievements and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the election result and facilitate the presidential transition process,” Toomey said, receiving a quick reprimand from Trump on Twitter.

Other prominent senators, including Trump ally Lindsey Graham, have said Trump should allow some cooperation with Biden’s transition team, while supporting the president’s legal challenges.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer became the most recent Tory to criticize Trump’s delayed transition on Sunday. However, he also defended the president’s myriad of legal challenges.

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, who fell out with the president and was sacked in September 2019, also had harsh words for the president on Sunday.

In an interview with CNN, Bolton accused Trump of “throwing stones through windows” and of being “the political equivalent of a street riot”.

Bolton added that Trump’s challenges were no longer a “legal exercise” but had become “an exercise of raw political power”.