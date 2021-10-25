Choose your fights

Carl has been reporting on Washington politics since the 1980s, and he says he only covered one major program that Congress initiated but did not pursue: the Medicare Catastrophic Coverage Act. 1988. He turned out to be unpopular because it didn’t provide the benefits older Americans expected.

Most of the policies in the Democrats’ original proposal seem unlikely to suffer from this problem. They would provide thousands of dollars a year, in direct payments or in benefits, to many families.

Obamacare, loop

Yet Republican opposition to the bill is strong enough that it is easy to imagine a future Congress, at least in part controlled by Republicans, refusing to extend programs. And this is where the Democrats’ unappreciated political advantage comes in.

In American politics today, Republicans often try to focus on a set of social issues on which many Democrats – especially progressives who receive a lot of money. media attention – are To the left of public opinion.

On immigration, some Democrats have become uncomfortable talking about almost all deportations or border security; most Americans, on the other hand, promote the application of immigration laws. On policing, progressive activists popularized the slogan “defund the police; »Most voters – including most voters of color – oppose cuts in police budgets. On abortion, many Democrats oppose almost all restrictions; most Americans prefer at least some.

It’s not that a majority of Americans necessarily favors Republican positions on these issues. The problem for Democrats is that they have made themselves vulnerable to accusations of extremes. (In the current campaign for the governor of Virginia, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is trying to provoke upheaval with this strategy.)

The politics of economic policies tend to be different – and more pro-Democrats.

By passing a bill containing temporary programs, Democrats would ensure that the next few years are filled with debates on economic issues, like the child tax credit, pre-K, paid family leave and the Health Insurance. Republicans would rather talk about crime, immigration, or critical race theory.