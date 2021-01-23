World
‘Choose – I kill you or I rape you’: Abuse charges soar in Ethiopia war
HAMDAYET (SUDAN) – The young coffee seller said she was separated from her family and friends by an Ethiopian soldier by the Tekeze River, trapped a path and had a painful choice.
“He said, ‘Choose, I kill you or I rape you,'” the 25-year-old told Reuters in Hamdayet refugee camp in Sudan, where she had fled the conflict in Ethiopiaof Tigray Region.
The doctor who treated her when she arrived at the camp in December, Tewadrous Tefera Limeuh, confirmed to Reuters that he provided her with pills to stop pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, and referred her to a psychotherapist.
“The soldier … imposed a gun on her and raped her,” said Limeuh, who was volunteering with the Sudanese Red Crescent. “She asked him if he had a condom and he said, ‘Why would I need a condom? “”
Five aid workers from international and Ethiopian aid groups said they had received several similar reports abuse in Tigray. the The United Nations appealed this week to end sexual assault Region.
Among a “large number” of allegations, particularly disturbing reports of people being forced to rape relatives or have sex in exchange for basic supplies, the United Nations Office for Special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten said in a statement Thursday.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the military did not immediately respond to Reuters questions about reports of rape. Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Taye Atske Selassie told Patten on Saturday Ethiopia has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual violence, according to state-affiliated television station Fana TV.
Ethiopian authorities have previously denied the rights violations, pointing to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s former ruling party of which they accuse insurgency forces.
“I call on all parties involved in the hostilities in the Tigray region to commit to a policy of zero tolerance for crimes of sexual violence,” UN Special Representative Patten said in the statement.
Women and girls in refugee camps in Ethiopia appear to have been particularly targeted, and medical centers are under pressure for emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections, the statement said.
Reuters could not independently verify the rape accounts. Much of the media has been banned in Tigray, aid agencies have struggled to access it, and communications have been cut off for weeks.
Attackers in uniform
The 25-year-old woman who spoke to Reuters said her attacker was wearing an Ethiopian Federal Army uniform.
The five aid workers said other women described their alleged assailants as militiamen from Ethiopia’s Amhara region or Eritrean soldiers, both allied to Abiy’s troops. Reuters has not been able to determine the identity of the woman’s assailant.
Abiy’s spokesperson, the acting governor of Tigray, the mayor of the regional capital Mekelle, the foreign minister of Eritrea and the spokesperson for the Ethiopian army did not immediately respond to requests. comments on rape allegations. Reuters was unable to reach representatives of the TPLF.
“I have no information about this,” Amhara regional spokesman Gizachew Muluneh told Reuters.
Ethiopia and Eritrea have both denied Eritrean troops are in Ethiopia, contradicting dozens of interviews with eyewitnesses, diplomats and an Ethiopian general.
“Why is a woman raped?
At a meeting of security officials in Mekelle broadcast on Ethiopian national television earlier this month, a soldier spoke of abuse even after the town was captured by federal forces.
“I was angry yesterday. Why is a woman being raped in the town of Mekelle? It wouldn’t be shocking if this happened during the war … But women have been raped yesterday and today as the local police and federal police are present, “said the soldier, who has not been identified.
Local authorities did not immediately respond to efforts to seek comment on whether soldiers could be investigated or brought to justice.
Tewadrous, the refugee camp doctor, described two other cases of rape he had treated. A woman, who said she had escaped from the town of Rawyan in Tigray, said three soldiers she identified as Amhara’s special forces knocked on her door, the doctor said. When she refused them entry, they broke in and assaulted her.
An aid worker in the town of Wukro told Reuters victims have told how a husband was forced to kneel down and watch his wife raped by soldiers identified as Eritrean.
A medical worker from Adigrat said he treated six women who had been raped by a group of soldiers and told him not to seek help afterwards. They found the courage to come forward a few days later, but there were no drugs to treat them, the doctor said.
In Mekelle, a man was beaten after pleading with soldiers to stop raping a 19-year-old, according to a medical worker who treated the two victims. Charity Mekelle Elshadai said it had prepared 50 beds for rape victims.
“He said, ‘Choose, I kill you or I rape you,'” the 25-year-old told Reuters in Hamdayet refugee camp in Sudan, where she had fled the conflict in Ethiopiaof Tigray Region.
The doctor who treated her when she arrived at the camp in December, Tewadrous Tefera Limeuh, confirmed to Reuters that he provided her with pills to stop pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, and referred her to a psychotherapist.
“The soldier … imposed a gun on her and raped her,” said Limeuh, who was volunteering with the Sudanese Red Crescent. “She asked him if he had a condom and he said, ‘Why would I need a condom? “”
Five aid workers from international and Ethiopian aid groups said they had received several similar reports abuse in Tigray. the The United Nations appealed this week to end sexual assault Region.
Among a “large number” of allegations, particularly disturbing reports of people being forced to rape relatives or have sex in exchange for basic supplies, the United Nations Office for Special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten said in a statement Thursday.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the military did not immediately respond to Reuters questions about reports of rape. Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Taye Atske Selassie told Patten on Saturday Ethiopia has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual violence, according to state-affiliated television station Fana TV.
Ethiopian authorities have previously denied the rights violations, pointing to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s former ruling party of which they accuse insurgency forces.
“I call on all parties involved in the hostilities in the Tigray region to commit to a policy of zero tolerance for crimes of sexual violence,” UN Special Representative Patten said in the statement.
Women and girls in refugee camps in Ethiopia appear to have been particularly targeted, and medical centers are under pressure for emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections, the statement said.
Reuters could not independently verify the rape accounts. Much of the media has been banned in Tigray, aid agencies have struggled to access it, and communications have been cut off for weeks.
Attackers in uniform
The 25-year-old woman who spoke to Reuters said her attacker was wearing an Ethiopian Federal Army uniform.
The five aid workers said other women described their alleged assailants as militiamen from Ethiopia’s Amhara region or Eritrean soldiers, both allied to Abiy’s troops. Reuters has not been able to determine the identity of the woman’s assailant.
Abiy’s spokesperson, the acting governor of Tigray, the mayor of the regional capital Mekelle, the foreign minister of Eritrea and the spokesperson for the Ethiopian army did not immediately respond to requests. comments on rape allegations. Reuters was unable to reach representatives of the TPLF.
“I have no information about this,” Amhara regional spokesman Gizachew Muluneh told Reuters.
Ethiopia and Eritrea have both denied Eritrean troops are in Ethiopia, contradicting dozens of interviews with eyewitnesses, diplomats and an Ethiopian general.
“Why is a woman raped?
At a meeting of security officials in Mekelle broadcast on Ethiopian national television earlier this month, a soldier spoke of abuse even after the town was captured by federal forces.
“I was angry yesterday. Why is a woman being raped in the town of Mekelle? It wouldn’t be shocking if this happened during the war … But women have been raped yesterday and today as the local police and federal police are present, “said the soldier, who has not been identified.
Local authorities did not immediately respond to efforts to seek comment on whether soldiers could be investigated or brought to justice.
Tewadrous, the refugee camp doctor, described two other cases of rape he had treated. A woman, who said she had escaped from the town of Rawyan in Tigray, said three soldiers she identified as Amhara’s special forces knocked on her door, the doctor said. When she refused them entry, they broke in and assaulted her.
An aid worker in the town of Wukro told Reuters victims have told how a husband was forced to kneel down and watch his wife raped by soldiers identified as Eritrean.
A medical worker from Adigrat said he treated six women who had been raped by a group of soldiers and told him not to seek help afterwards. They found the courage to come forward a few days later, but there were no drugs to treat them, the doctor said.
In Mekelle, a man was beaten after pleading with soldiers to stop raping a 19-year-old, according to a medical worker who treated the two victims. Charity Mekelle Elshadai said it had prepared 50 beds for rape victims.
Source link