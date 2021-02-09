Chirlane McCray, New York’s first lady, gets vaccinated and says “there is really nothing to worry about”.

The city’s health department has made an effort to encourage black and Latino New Yorkers to get vaccinated when they are eligible, hoping to address the reluctance to get vaccinated, in light of the ‘history of unethical medical research in the USA. But Mr de Blasio said last week that he and his wife, who is black, will not receive the vaccine until they meet the state’s eligibility criteria, citing a desire to reassure New- Yorker that the process was fair and equitable.

“People have to see that the people they know, the people they trust and respect are getting the vaccine,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “They also need to know that priorities are being met and that those who need them most get them first.”

After receiving her vaccine, Ms McCray encouraged the eligible New Yorker to sign up for vaccine appointments – although access to these meetings, which are listed on dozens of disparate websites, has been one of the barriers to equitable distribution of the vaccine.

“There really is nothing to worry about,” Ms. McCray said of the vaccination. “We want to do this for our families, we want to do this for our loved ones and, of course, we want to do it for our city.”

As of Tuesday, New York City had administered more than a million doses of the vaccine. M. de Blasio had hoped to provide many doses in January alone but blamed a lack of supply for the slower pace.