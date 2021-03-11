Chinese vaccine maker in Hungary charges twice as much as Pfizer in EU

Hungary has agreed to pay around $ 36 a dose for the Covid-19 vaccines made by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned vaccine maker, according to contracts made public by a senior Hungarian official on Thursday. This seems to make Sinopharm one of the most expensive in the world.

Hungary has agreed to buy five million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, priced at 30 euros ($ 36) each, according to the contracts that Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, posted on his Facebook page. This price far exceeds what the European Union has agreed to pay for vaccines from Western manufacturers.

The European Union said it would pay €15.50 per dose for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Reuters, which cited an internal EU document. For AstraZeneca, he agreed to pay $ 2.15 per serving, according to the budget secretary of Belgium.

The contracts published by Mr. Gulyas also show that Hungary, which has recorded nearly half a million cases and more than 16,000 deaths, has agreed to pay $ 9.95 per dose for the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.