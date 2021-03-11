Chinese vaccine maker in Hungary charges twice as much as Pfizer in EU
Hungary has agreed to pay around $ 36 a dose for the Covid-19 vaccines made by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned vaccine maker, according to contracts made public by a senior Hungarian official on Thursday. This seems to make Sinopharm one of the most expensive in the world.
Hungary has agreed to buy five million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, priced at 30 euros ($ 36) each, according to the contracts that Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, posted on his Facebook page. This price far exceeds what the European Union has agreed to pay for vaccines from Western manufacturers.
The European Union said it would pay €15.50 per dose for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Reuters, which cited an internal EU document. For AstraZeneca, he agreed to pay $ 2.15 per serving, according to the budget secretary of Belgium.
The contracts published by Mr. Gulyas also show that Hungary, which has recorded nearly half a million cases and more than 16,000 deaths, has agreed to pay $ 9.95 per dose for the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.
Hungary was one of the few European countries to sign a deal with Sinopharm, which rose to prominence in developing countries at a time when many richer countries were racking up doses from Western drug makers like Pfizer. and Moderna. A major selling point was Sinopharm’s immense manufacturing capacity; he said he could manufacture up to three billion doses by the end of this year.
Sinopharm’s price is extraordinary in part because the company, unlike Western vaccine makers, has not released detailed data on Phase 3 trials.
Sinopharm mass-produces two vaccines. He says the first, made in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biologics, has an efficacy rate of 79 percent, and the second, carried out with the Wuhan Institute of Biologics, is 72.5% effective.
Adam Liptak contributed reporting.
