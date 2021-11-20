Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared after accusing senior official of sexual assault, outrage continues over China’s explanation
Tennis stars are demanding answers about Peng Shuai, whose disappearance once again underscored China’s brutal authoritarianism just months before it hosted the Winter Olympics.
The post was only online for a few minutes, but its shockwaves reverberated around the world.
“I was so scared that afternoon,” tennis player Peng Shuai wrote. November 2 post on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. “I never gave my consent, crying all the time.”
Peng, a former world No. 1-ranked doubles player who won championships at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, said she was sexually assaulted by one of the most prominent figures of the Chinese Communist Party: Zhang Gaoli, former Chinese vice premier and former member of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee.
The 35-year-old tennis star said that Zhang, 75, raped her several years ago. They later had a consensual relationship over and over again, she said.
“I feel like a walking corpse,” Peng wrote.
His allegation of sexual assault – which, as Peng acknowledged in his post, has not been independently corroborated by others – was the first to be raised publicly against someone who had been so high. placed in the Chinese government.
The post was quickly deleted by Chinese censors, and even searches for his name were blocked in China.
She has not been seen in public since.
The disappearance of one of China’s top athletes just months before the country hosted the Winter Olympics once again highlighted the country’s brutal authoritarianism and repressive human rights record.
Read more: Olympic officials dismissed human rights concerns at Beijing Games in video call, documents say
On Friday, the United Nations human rights office told reporters he wanted proof of his “location and well-being.”
Tennis’s top stars have since rallied to Peng’s cause, flooding social media with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.
“I am devastated and shocked to hear the news from my peer, Peng Shuai”, Serena Williams wrote Thusday. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.
“Censorship is never acceptable at any cost,” Naomi Osaka wrote on Tuesday.
Amid the growing international attention to his plight, Chinese state media suddenly published an e-mail he said Peng wrote to Women’s Tennis Association president Steve Simon.
The letter, the authenticity of which could not be verified, claimed that Peng was resting at home and never authorized the publication of the original “false” statement on Weibo.
But in a declaration On Thursday, Simon said that Peng’s alleged letter only made him fear for his safety more.
“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to him,” he said.
He called for “independent and verifiable proof” of his safety and a full investigation into his allegations.
“Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source,” Simon said. “His allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated transparently and without censorship. “
Simon told CNN the WTA was prepared to stop doing business with China, and therefore lose hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, if Peng was not taken into account.
“It’s bigger than the business,” he said.
A spokesperson for the Women’s Sports Foundation, an American non-profit organization founded in 1974 by tennis legend Billie Jean King, told BuzzFeed News that she supports the WTA’s position.
“We are deeply concerned and disturbed by the disappearance of Peng Shuai and his allegation of sexual assault,” the spokesperson said. “We support the WTA’s demands for verifiable proof of its safety and that its claims be upheld and openly investigated.”
But the letter was apparently sufficient for the International Olympic Committee, which has been mostly silent on the disappearance of a three-time Olympian.
“We have seen the latest reports and are encouraged by the assurances that she is safe,” an IOC spokesperson said Thursday.
This lukewarm statement was criticized as irresponsible through wide swaths of western media and non-governmental organizations.
The international advocacy group Human Rights Watch also shame the IOC because what he said was an “endorsement” of the Chinese government’s “line”.
“It’s amazing that the IOC accepts government assurances, especially at the expense of an Olympian making serious allegations,” said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch.
The group urged athletes, sports fans and sponsors of the Winter Games to talk about human rights in China.
“The Olympics are meant to be a celebration of humanity, not an occasion to mistreat athletes and wash away crimes against humanity,” Worden said.
After a virtual meeting Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden said this week that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Games.
Amnesty International also noted he was deeply worried about Peng given China’s track record of crushing dissent.
“Peng’s recent alleged claim that ‘everything is fine’ should not be taken at face value, as Chinese state media are used to forcing statements on individuals under duress, or otherwise simply manufacture, ”said Doriane, researcher at Amnesty International China. Lau. “These concerns will not go away until Peng’s safety and whereabouts are confirmed.”