Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared after accusing senior official of sexual assault, outrage continues over China’s explanation

Tennis stars are demanding answers about Peng Shuai, whose disappearance once again underscored China’s brutal authoritarianism just months before it hosted the Winter Olympics.

Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Peng Shuai at the Australian Open in January 2020

The post was only online for a few minutes, but its shockwaves reverberated around the world. “I was so scared that afternoon,” tennis player Peng Shuai wrote. November 2 post on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. “I never gave my consent, crying all the time.” Peng, a former world No. 1-ranked doubles player who won championships at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, said she was sexually assaulted by one of the most prominent figures of the Chinese Communist Party: Zhang Gaoli, former Chinese vice premier and former member of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee. The 35-year-old tennis star said that Zhang, 75, raped her several years ago. They later had a consensual relationship over and over again, she said. “I feel like a walking corpse,” Peng wrote. His allegation of sexual assault – which, as Peng acknowledged in his post, has not been independently corroborated by others – was the first to be raised publicly against someone who had been so high. placed in the Chinese government. The post was quickly deleted by Chinese censors, and even searches for his name were blocked in China. She has not been seen in public since. The disappearance of one of China’s top athletes just months before the country hosted the Winter Olympics once again highlighted the country’s brutal authoritarianism and repressive human rights record.

On Friday, the United Nations human rights office told reporters he wanted proof of his “location and well-being.” Tennis’s top stars have since rallied to Peng’s cause, flooding social media with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. “I am devastated and shocked to hear the news from my peer, Peng Shuai”, Serena Williams wrote Thusday. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. “Censorship is never acceptable at any cost,” Naomi Osaka wrote on Tuesday.

Tennis player Peng Shuai is currently unknown after making allegations of sexual abuse against a Chinese government official. This speech reminds us and gives us some hope that things can change in the future 🙏 #WhereIsPengShuai https://t.co/eKnLCHcPLj

Twitter: @andy_murray



Amid the growing international attention to his plight, Chinese state media suddenly published an e-mail he said Peng wrote to Women’s Tennis Association president Steve Simon. The letter, the authenticity of which could not be verified, claimed that Peng was resting at home and never authorized the publication of the original “false” statement on Weibo. But in a declaration On Thursday, Simon said that Peng’s alleged letter only made him fear for his safety more. “I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to him,” he said. He called for “independent and verifiable proof” of his safety and a full investigation into his allegations. “Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source,” Simon said. “His allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated transparently and without censorship. “ Simon told CNN the WTA was prepared to stop doing business with China, and therefore lose hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, if Peng was not taken into account. “It’s bigger than the business,” he said. A spokesperson for the Women’s Sports Foundation, an American non-profit organization founded in 1974 by tennis legend Billie Jean King, told BuzzFeed News that she supports the WTA’s position. “We are deeply concerned and disturbed by the disappearance of Peng Shuai and his allegation of sexual assault,” the spokesperson said. “We support the WTA’s demands for verifiable proof of its safety and that its claims be upheld and openly investigated.” But the letter was apparently sufficient for the International Olympic Committee, which has been mostly silent on the disappearance of a three-time Olympian. “We have seen the latest reports and are encouraged by the assurances that she is safe,” an IOC spokesperson said Thursday. This lukewarm statement was criticized as irresponsible through wide swaths of western media and non-governmental organizations.

South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Zhang Gaoli, then Chinese Vice Premier, delivering a speech in Beijing in May 2017.