Chinese tennis star Peng denies filing sexual assault charge

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai claimed she never accused anyone of sexually assault him and a social media post she made in November had been misunderstood.

Peng’s well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and advocacy groups when she appeared to claim that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, assaulted her. sexually in the past.

After this message, she was absent from the public for almost three weeks.

“First of all I must stress an extremely important point, I have never said or written that someone sexually assaulted me, I must clearly stress this point,” Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe. Zaobao, a Singapore media. .

Peng’s remarks on Sunday marked the first time she had approached the case on camera in public.

She spoke on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai that she attended

‘A personal subject’

Peng said his post on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, which was quickly deleted, was a “private matter.”

The 35-year-old said in the video that “people have a lot of misunderstandings” about her post on Weibo, without giving further details.

She also said that she lived at her home in Beijing unsupervised.

Earlier this month, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which sought a direct line of communication with Peng, said he would suspend tournaments in China immediately due to concerns about Peng’s treatment and the safety of other players.

China did not directly comment on Peng’s initial post, but said after the WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China that it “opposes the politicization of sport.”

Zhang did not comment on the matter.

Discussion of the scandal, which erupted as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February, has been heavily censored in China.

Peng said in the video released on Sunday that she personally wrote to WTA director Steve Simon last month, in which she denied the assault allegation, and that a translation into English by state media Chinese was correct.

Simon said at the time that he “found it hard to believe” that Peng had actually written the email or believed what had been assigned to it.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) held two video calls with Peng, 35.