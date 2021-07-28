Chinese stocks cut losses as state media try to stem panic

The faltering trade in Chinese markets came as the state securities newspaper called for calm on Wednesday and reported on the markets.

Chinese stocks fell on Wednesday, but reduced their earlier losses in volatile trading as state-run financial media called for calm after a savage rout sparked by investor concerns over tighter government regulations.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2% before ending the morning session down 0.59%. The blue chip CSI300 recovered some of its losses to end the morning flat, but was still down more than 6.6% for the week.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng fluctuated between gains and losses, falling 0.24% at noon after plunging a day earlier to an eight-month closing low. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.38%.

Andy Maynard, head of equities at China Renaissance in Hong Kong, said Wednesday the market mood was “nervous” rather than panicked.

“Is the setback over?” No it is not. Do we think there will be more? Yes, there probably is. Do I think there is some relief here? Yes.”

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which hit a record low a day earlier, was barely lower. Real estate companies in Hong Kong rose 1.5% even as a continental index following the sector fell 0.45%.

A CSI index listing educational companies listed on the mainland and Hong Kong markets fell 0.52%.

Talking about markets

Chinese state media reported on the market after a wave of sales that saw nearly $ 1.5 trillion in market value wipe out Hong Kong and mainland stocks in the three trading days through Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Investors have thrown stocks in the crosshairs of Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns, with the selling extending to bond and currency markets as well.

In a front-page commentary Wednesday, the state-owned Securities Times said systemic risks “do not exist in the A-share market as a whole.”

“The macroeconomics is still in a steady rebound phase and short-term fluctuations do not alter the positive long-term outlook for A-shares,” the commentary said.

“The recent market downturn reflects to some extent a misinterpretation of policies and a release of emotion. The economic fundamentals have not changed and the market will stabilize at any time, ”he said.

Other major stock dailies echoed the comment in market reports.

In a front-page article citing domestic fund managers, the China Securities Official Journal said the sale was a “structural adjustment,” a sustained fall is unlikely, and the market is not facing any risk. systemic.

An article in the state-owned Shanghai Securities News quoting domestic analysts saying the massive sales will not continue and the market will gradually stabilize.

“For institutions, the decline offers the opportunity to position themselves in high quality equities,” he said.

Fixed income and forex markets were relatively stable on Wednesday after succumbing to Tuesday’s liquidation. The most traded 10-year Chinese government bond futures, for September delivery, were last down 0.09%, after falling 0.35% a day earlier.

The Chinese yuan strengthened after a more than three-month low against the dollar hit a day earlier, with some investors expecting major state banks to step in to support the currency soon. The yuan’s late fall on Wednesday fueled the People’s Bank of China’s lowest daily price in three months.