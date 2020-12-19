World
Chinese space probe brought in 1731 grams of moon samples – Times of India
BEIJING: China Chang’e-5 probe, which successfully returned to earth this week, recovered approximately 1,731 grams of samples of Moon, the country’s space agency announced on Saturday.
The samples were transferred to Chinese research teams on Saturday morning.
Scientists will store, analyze and search the country’s first samples collected from the alien object, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.
The Chang’e-5 probe’s return capsule landed in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the early hours of Thursday, bringing the samples taken from the moon.
The Chang’e-5 mission marks a successful conclusion to China’s current three-stage lunar exploration program in orbit and landing, and bringing back samples that began in 2004.
It was the country’s first attempt to bring in moon samples in more than 40 years after the United States sent astronauts to the moon to collect samples. In the Soviet Union’s unmanned lunar sampling missions, the spacecraft took off from the moon and returned directly to Earth.
The Chang’e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, lander, ascender, and turner, was launched on November 24, and its lander-ascender combination landed north of Mons Rumker at Oceanus Procellarum, also known as of Ocean of Storms, near the moon, on December 1.
China has become a major space power in recent years with manned space missions and the landing of a rover on the dark side of the moon. He is currently building his own space station.
Chang’e-5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijingspace program.
