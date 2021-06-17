World

Chinese rocket carrying first crew to new space station takes off

JIUQUAN: China launched the first three-man crew to its new space station in his first crewed mission in five years on Thursday.
The astronauts travel in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft launched by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket that took off shortly after the target time of 9:22 a.m. (0122 GMT) from Jiuquan launch center in northwest China.
Launch time saw vivid blue skies with near perfect visibility at the launch center on the edge of the Gobi Desert.
The two veteran astronauts and a newcomer on their first space flight head to Tianhe Station for a three-month stay in its main compartment for three months while they perform experiments, test equipment, perform maintenance and prepare. the station to receive additional modules next year.




