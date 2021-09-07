Chinese prosecutors say there is no sexual assault by ex-Alibaba employee

The ruling sparked outrage online, sparking debate over the treatment of female workers in companies in China.

Chinese prosecutors have dismissed the case against a former employee of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd accused of sexually assaulting a colleague, saying they determined he committed forced indecency but not a crime.

The employee, identified by his last name Wang, was arrested by police last month after a coworker posted an 11-page account on Alibaba’s intranet claiming that an official and a client sexually assaulted while on a business trip to the eastern Chinese city of Jinan.

She said superiors and human resources had not taken her report seriously, triggering a violent public backlash against the e-commerce giant, which later fired Wang and suspended other executives.

Jinan City prosecutors did not approve Wang’s arrest, according to a statement posted on Weibo by the city police, although he was placed in administrative detention for 15 days. Prosecutors, however, approved the arrest of the client who was identified by his surname Zhang.

The Reuters news agency could not reach Wang or Zhang for their comments.

“Released at dawn,” Wang’s wife posted on Weibo on Tuesday.

Outrage online

Prosecutors were investigating whether to charge Wang with what is roughly translated as “enforced indecency,” a broad category that encompasses sexual assault and stops before the rape, reported CCTV, a state-owned company. But they said Wang’s behavior did not constitute a criminal offense, so the local police detained Wang for an administrative penalty of “indecency,” which carries a maximum sentence of 15 days. Complainants can file a separate civil complaint.

Monday night’s decision sparked outrage online, sparking a debate over the treatment of female workers in companies in China, where the #MeToo movement has failed to take off as widely as countries like the United States. The police statement generated more than 10,000 comments on Weibo, with many users questioning the ruling and expressing anger at the failure to protect women.

“Message received: Sexually assaulted women will not put you behind bars,” wrote one Weibo user. “This guy should start a training course: how to conduct enforced indecency that is not criminal,” said another.

Alibaba said in response to prosecutors’ decision that it has a zero tolerance policy for sexual misconduct.

Alibaba fired 10 employees for sharing screenshots of the account of a colleague’s sexual assault allegations, Bloomberg News reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.