Chinese President Xi Jinping to address World Economic Forum – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese president Xi Jinping will participate in the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and deliver a speech via video link on January 25, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday.
Davos Agenda 2021 will be held virtually January 25-29 under the theme of a crucial year to restore confidence, the Switzerland-based WEF announced on Monday.
More than 1,500 businesses, governments and civil society leaders from more than 70 countries and regions will attend the meeting online, according to a press release.
In addition to the Chinese president, around 19 heads of state and government will attend the meeting, including the prime minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese official media reported.
