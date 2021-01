Chinese President Xi Jinping to address World Economic Forum – Times of India

BEIJING: Chinese president Xi Jinping will participate in the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and deliver a speech via video link on January 25, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday.Davos Agenda 2021 will be held virtually January 25-29 under the theme of a crucial year to restore confidence, the Switzerland-based WEF announced on Monday.More than 1,500 businesses, governments and civil society leaders from more than 70 countries and regions will attend the meeting online, according to a press release.In addition to the Chinese president, around 19 heads of state and government will attend the meeting, including the prime minister Narendra Modi , French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel , Chinese official media reported.