Chinese President Xi clears way for third term in office at party meeting

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the groundwork for a third term in power as senior officials of the almighty Communist Party meet this week in Beijing.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency said Xi Party Chairman and General Secretary released a draft resolution on the party’s “main achievements and historical experience” at the plenary session of the Central Committee that opened. Monday.

Academics say it will mark the party’s third major statement in its 100-year history, confirming Xi’s status as an equal to the founder of the People’s Republic of China Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping, who has overseen crucial economic reforms.

China removed presidential terms in 2018, potentially keeping Xi at the top of power for the rest of his life. He is expected to be reappointed as party leader in a very opaque process at next year’s full party convention, an event held every five years.

This week’s meeting of the 200 or so members of the Central Committee is scheduled to last until Thursday, with a statement to be issued after the final session.

Xi has already revealed his thinking through his public statements and the statement on the history of the party should come as no surprises, said Yang Yang, professor at the School of Political Science and Public Administration at Chinese University. of political science and law.

The document will essentially summarize China’s emergence from foreign domination, its economic rise and emergence as a world power, Yang said.

“This will highlight a new era for the governance of the Communist Party under Xi’s leadership and which will lay the groundwork for Xi to compete with Mao and Deng and lay the groundwork for Xi to continue to rule for the next term,” Yang said.

The party has published two previous assessments of its history: in 1945, as it was preparing to seize power four years later from the nationalists of Chiang Kai-shek, and in 1981, when Deng was conducting an assessment of the revolution. Mao’s tumultuous cultural background in 1966-76.

In both cases, the party sought to iron out schisms and restore unity in its ranks.

A decade after taking the leadership of the party, Xi faces no apparent rivals within the party and has consolidated his power by overseeing a stable economy, assertive foreign policy, major military upgrade and crackdown. continuing corruption that has trapped both in service and in retirement. high-level officials.

At the same time, religious groups and human rights activists have been harshly suppressed, with more than a million members of Muslim minority groups subjected to mass detentions and political indoctrination.

Freedom of speech and opposition policies have also been severely curtailed in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong, and military threats have intensified against autonomous Taiwan.

China says the measures are necessary to safeguard stability and national sovereignty.