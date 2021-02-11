World

Chinese president says showdown with Biden would be a disaster for both countries – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 16 Less than a minute

BEIJING: Confrontation between China and United States would be a disaster for both countries and both sides should restore the means to avoid misunderstandings and errors in judgment, Chinese President Xi Jinping said to his American counterpart Joe biden.
Xi also told Biden that he hoped the United States would treat Taiwan-related issues with caution, Hong Kong and Xinjiang which deal with issues of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to an account of the discussions reported on Thursday by Chinese state television.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 16 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Your Thursday briefing

1 hour ago

Food systems must change to promote healthy choices and fight obesity

3 hours ago

Biden on appeal with Chinese Xi raises human rights, trade

5 hours ago

Dodge the ‘two-sided blade demon’ as the Year of the Ox approaches

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button