Chinese president says showdown with Biden would be a disaster for both countries – Times of India
BEIJING: Confrontation between China and United States would be a disaster for both countries and both sides should restore the means to avoid misunderstandings and errors in judgment, Chinese President Xi Jinping said to his American counterpart Joe biden.
Xi also told Biden that he hoped the United States would treat Taiwan-related issues with caution, Hong Kong and Xinjiang which deal with issues of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to an account of the discussions reported on Thursday by Chinese state television.
