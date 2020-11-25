World
Chinese President congratulates Biden, hopes for ‘win-win’ relationship – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden Wednesday and expressed hope for “ win-win cooperation ” amid the conflicts over trade, technology and security that have plunged China-U.S. relations to their lowest level in decades.
Biden He is widely expected to attempt to resume cooperation with China on North Korea, climate change and the coronavirus following the confrontational approach of President Donald Trump, who has launched a tariff war and sanctioned Chinese companies. But analysts expect few major changes in US policy due to widespread frustration with Beijing on trade, human rights and technology theft.
China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Biden two weeks ago. There was no explanation for the delay, but some commentators suggested that Beijing wanted to avoid straining relations with Trump, who had yet to concede and was in office for another two months until January 20.
In a message to BidenXi said a “ healthy and stable ” relationship is “ the common expectation of the international community, ” according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.
“ We hope that both sides will respect the spirit of non-conflict and non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, control differences and promote healthy and stable development of relations Chinese-American, ” the statement said.
It said Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a message to Kamala Harris congratulating her on being elected vice president.
The United States and China have one of the largest trading ties in the world, but official relations have been marred by accusations of espionage, the coronavirus pandemic, Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, and disputes over the control of the South China Sea.
Trump has blocked access to U.S. technology for Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd. For safety reasons. He is trying to limit access to the United States for Chinese social media services, which the White House says may collect too much personal information about Americans.
Trump has stepped up pressure on Beijing since the election by issuing an order barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies that US officials say are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
Some forecasters suggest moving from Trump, who has rejected multilateral alliances, to Biden could increase pressure on China if Washington forms a coalition with other developed countries to push for policy changes.
China tried to recruit Germany, France, South Korea and other governments as allies against Washington, but all refused. They criticized Trump’s trade tactics of raising tariffs by surprise, which have also been used against allies, but echoed US complaints that China was violating its free trade commitments.
Trump rocked Chinese executives by raising tariffs on Chinese products in 2018 following complaints that Beijing is stealing or pressuring companies to give up the technology.
The White House has pressured its allies to exclude Huawei, China’s leading global tech brand, from next-generation telecommunications networks for security reasons.
On Tuesday, the UK government proposed legislation that would tighten security controls on next-generation networks and exclude companies like Huawei deemed high-risk. This would formalize a ban announced in July by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Huawei’s participation in a planned next-generation mobile network.
Trump is pressuring Chinese video service TikTok to sell its operation in the United States and is trying to block companies from dealing with WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging service.
