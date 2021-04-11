Chinese official recognizes low efficacy of Covid vaccines

A senior Chinese official said the country’s vaccines may need to be given in higher doses or in concert with other vaccines due to their low overall efficacy.

Saturday’s comments from Gao Fu, director of the Center for Disease Control in China, suggest that China and more than 60 countries that have approved Chinese vaccines may need to adjust their distribution schedules. The widespread distribution of Chinese vaccines means any change could potentially affect hundreds of millions of people or more.

Possible steps to increase the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines include changing the amount of vaccine given, the number of vaccines, the time between injections or the type of vaccines given, Gao said.

He also praised the possibilities offered by messenger RNA. This technology is used in Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, but none of the vaccines so far approved in China.