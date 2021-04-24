Chinese official in Xinjiang denounces UK genocide declaration

URUMQI, China (AP) – A spokesperson for the Xinjiang region called genocide accusations “contrary to the facts” as China came under more pressure this week for dealing with the Uyghur ethnic group in the remote border region .

The British Parliament on Thursday approved a non-binding motion claiming China’s policy amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. Human Rights Watch appealed to the UN earlier in the week to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity.

“The motion adopted by the British side was completely without merit,” said Xu Guixiang, deputy general manager of the Communist Party’s advertising department in Xinjiang on Friday. “The decision was made on the basis of the remarks of some politicians, some so-called academic institutes, some so-called experts and scholars and some so-called witnesses.

In recent years, around 1 million people or more have been confined to camps in Xinjiang, according to foreign governments and researchers. Most are Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group. The authorities were charged with imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture.

The Chinese government has categorically rejected the allegations. He characterized the camps, which he said are now closed, as vocational training centers to teach Chinese language, vocational skills and the law to support economic development and fight extremism. China saw a wave of terrorist attacks linked to Xinjiang until 2016.

Xu said hotels in Kashgar, a historic Silk Road town in Xinjiang, were empty a few years ago and entrepreneurs were refusing to invest as tourism plummeted due to fears of terrorism. He said government policies have restored hard-won stability.

The Foreign Ministry called the genocide allegations “a monstrous lie concocted by international anti-China forces.”

“The UK is already facing a number of issues at home. These UK lawmakers should mind their own business and do something tangible for their own constituency,” ministry spokesman Zhao said. Lijian, during a daily press briefing on Friday.

The story continues

Britain was the last Western country to make a declaration of genocide. The US government and the parliaments of Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada have also accused Beijing of genocide, although Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hesitant to use the term.

Human Rights Watch, in a report recommending a UN commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations and identify the perpetrators, said it did not document the intent to genocide.

However, “if such evidence were to emerge, the acts committed against Turkish Muslims in Xinjiang … could also support a conclusion of genocide,” the report said.