Chinese miner brought to surface 2 weeks after underground explosion
HONG KONG – Two weeks after an explosion left a group of miners trapped 2,000 feet underground in China’s Shandong Province, one was found alive and resurfaced on Sunday, a bright spot in a grueling rescue effort .
The miner was brought to the surface around 11:13 a.m. Sunday, according to officials from Yantai, a town near the small town where the mine is located. Rescue personnel applauded when he was brought to the surface, according to a video released by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The minor, dressed in a long green coat with his eyes wrapped in black cloth, was transported in an ambulance and immediately taken to hospital.
He was “extremely weak,” the Yantai City government said on an official social media account. Ten other minors are known to be alive and are waiting to be saved.
China has some of the most dangerous mines in the world, and although experts say conditions have improved in recent years, disasters are still common. Coal mines, with harmful and explosive gases, are the deadliest. At least 16 people were killed in a coal mine in southwest China in September and 23 others were killed in a coal mine in the same town, Chongqing, in December.
Gold mining, on the other hand, is generally safer, but not without risks.
The January 10 explosion at the Hushan gold mine near Yantai trapped 22 miners. On January 17, rescuers were able to make contact through a narrow drilled canal. A note sent by the miners indicated that 11 were trapped in one section, one in another and 10 were missing. Four were injured and all suffered from exhaustion in the damp and smoky tunnels.
“I hope the rescue doesn’t stop,” they wrote. “We have hope, thank you!”
Wednesday, one of the miners died of head injuries sustained in the explosion, state media reported.
In addition to several holes drilled to deliver supplies and search for missing miners, rescuers began drilling a well to save the survivors. Work on the main rescue well is expected to take at least 15 days due to tons of rubble blocking the road, officials said Thursday.
The miner who was rescued on Sunday was in a separate tunnel from the 10 others known to be still alive underground. This group received food, water, medicine, clothing and other supplies through boreholes.
