Chinese miner brought to surface 2 weeks after underground explosion

HONG KONG – Two weeks after an explosion left a group of miners trapped 2,000 feet underground in China’s Shandong Province, one was found alive and resurfaced on Sunday, a bright spot in a grueling rescue effort .

The miner was brought to the surface around 11:13 a.m. Sunday, according to officials from Yantai, a town near the small town where the mine is located. Rescue personnel applauded when he was brought to the surface, according to a video released by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The minor, dressed in a long green coat with his eyes wrapped in black cloth, was transported in an ambulance and immediately taken to hospital.

He was “extremely weak,” the Yantai City government said on an official social media account. Ten other minors are known to be alive and are waiting to be saved.

China has some of the most dangerous mines in the world, and although experts say conditions have improved in recent years, disasters are still common. Coal mines, with harmful and explosive gases, are the deadliest. At least 16 people were killed in a coal mine in southwest China in September and 23 others were killed in a coal mine in the same town, Chongqing, in December.