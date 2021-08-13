Chinese industrial center police chief suspected of corruption

BEIJING (AP) – The police chief in northeast China’s Shenyang industrial center has been investigated, according to the ruling Communist Party, amid the massive anti-corruption campaign President and Party Leader Xi Jinping continues to bring down high-level targets.

The party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said in a one-sentence statement Thursday that Yang Jianjun, who is also the city’s vice mayor, was suspected of “serious violations. discipline and law ”. its usual shorthand for transplant.

He said he was cooperating with investigators but gave no details.

Shenyang, home to around 9 million people, was a major center of heavy industry, but like much of northeast China, has fallen into decline as the economy of southeastern cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen was developing into financial and high-tech centers.

Shenyang was once known for organized crime, including during the years when Yang held various public security positions in the surrounding Liaoning Province. The province was also once a power base for Bo Xilai, a former rival of Xi who was sentenced to life in prison for corruption in 2013 during China’s biggest political scandal in decades.

Bo’s incident also included the sentencing of his wife and a former senior Liaoning police official, warning party officials not to step outside or challenge Xi’s authority.

Since taking office as party leader in 2012, Xi has consolidated power through a multi-pronged strategy of eliminating dissent and upholding discipline through his anti-corruption campaign, which has grown in scale. unprecedented in recent years.

High-ranking generals and other senior serving and retired officials were sentenced to heavy sentences, including the death penalty. More recently, Xi has turned his attention to Chinese private companies seen as wielding too much influence in an economy in which the public sector still plays a major role.