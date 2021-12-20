World
Chinese Foreign Minister said he would not fear confrontation with the United States – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang yi said China would not fear confrontation with the United States, but would welcome cooperation if it was mutually beneficial and if competition was to be positive, according to a speech he delivered in Beijing Monday.
The problems in US-China relations are due to “strategic errors of judgment” on the part of the United States, he said. The speech was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
