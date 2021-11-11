Chinese Evergrande repays bonds: source

Several bondholders in the China Evergrande group have received coupon payments from the indebted property developer, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, allaying concerns over a potentially destabilizing default.

Chinese media outlet Cailianshe previously reported that several bondholders had received interest payments on the three bond tranches which totaled more than $ 148 million in interest payments due last month, but whose deadline was grace ended on Wednesday.

The source declined to be named because she was not authorized to speak to the media. Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, has stumbled from maturity to maturity in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities, including $ 19 billion in international market bonds.

A default would have resulted in a formal default by the company and triggered cross-default provisions for other Evergrande dollar bonds, exacerbating a debt crisis that threatens the world’s second-largest economy.

Hong Kong-listed Evergrande shares jumped more than 9% by mid-morning as the latest deadline was met.

The company, which also has coupon payments totaling more than $ 255 million due on Dec. 28, has come under pressure from a liquidity crunch that has weighed on the industry and threatens hundreds of projects.

The liquidity crisis in the Chinese real estate market raises fears for the economy [FILE: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

The market is also watching rival Kaisa Group, which has coupon payments totaling more than $ 59 million due Thursday and Friday. Kaisa has the most offshore debt of all Chinese developers after Evergrande.

Kaisa, who missed a payment on a wealth management product, was demoted by S&P to “CCC-” from “CCC +” with a negative outlook on Thursday, following similar action by Moody’s.

The rating agency said Kaisa’s liquidity appears to be depleted and that it expects a default scenario to be inevitable within the next six months.

China’s real estate problems have rocked global markets since September despite Beijing’s efforts to reassure markets that the crisis would not be allowed to get out of hand.

Regulators and government think tanks have held meetings with developers in recent weeks, and the market expects some easing in credit and housing policies to prevent a hard landing for the sector.