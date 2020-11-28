World
Chinese Defense Minister to visit Nepal on Sunday – Times of India
KATHMANDOU: Chinese Minister of Defense, General. Wei fenghe will travel to Nepal on Sunday and meet with the country’s top leaders, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
During his one-day working visit, Wei, also a State Councilor, will pay a courtesy visit to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
“The Chinese defense minister will also meet with Nepalese army chief of staff Purna Chandra Thapa. Wei will return to Beijing the same evening to end his brief visit,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry’s announcement comes a day after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla concluded his first two-day visit to Nepal.
Wei’s visit also comes amid a political rift within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) that has resurfaced following a meeting between Prime Minister Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.
China’s political profile in Nepal has increased in recent years with billions of dollars in investments under the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including construction of the network multidimensional trans-Himalayan connectivity.
Besides the investments, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi made open efforts to gain support from Oli, who faced a massive rebellion in his party led by “Prachanda”.
In August this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he attached great importance to developing China-Nepal relations and was willing to work with his Nepalese counterpart Bhandari to push for further advancement. bilateral relations.
During his two-day state visit – the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years – in October last year, President Xi said China will provide Nepalese assistance of 56 billion rupees to Kathmandu over the next two years to help Nepal’s development programs and transform landlocked countries. nation into a country bound to the earth.
