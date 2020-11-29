World
Chinese Defense Minister in Nepal to step up military cooperation – Times of India
KATHMANDU: Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe arrived on Sunday to meet with senior Nepalese leaders and strengthen military cooperation and take existing friendly bilateral relations to a new high.
Interior Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa greeted him at Tribhuvan International Airport, according to state-owned Nepal Television.
the Chinese Minister of Defense, also a state councilor, told reporters his visit was aimed at implementing bilateral agreements between the two governments in the past.
Wei said the visit will encourage bilateral military cooperation between Nepal and China and take the existing friendly relations between the two neighbors to a new high.
This is the highest level visit to China after President Xi Jinpingthe two-day state visit that took place in October of last year.
According to the Nepalese Foreign Ministry, Wei will pay courtesy visits to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister and Defense Minister KP Sharma Oli during his brief stay in Kathmandu.
He is also due to hold a delegation-level meeting with the Nepalese Army Chief of Staff, General Purna Chandra Thapa.
The Chinese defense minister, who heads a 21-member delegation, will return to Beijing on Sunday evening.
His visit comes days after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh vardhan Shringla concluded her first two-day visit to Nepal. During the first week of November, the head of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, paid a three-day visit to Nepal with the aim of restoring bilateral relations which have been strained by ‘a bitter border conflict between the two countries.
Wei’s visit also comes amid an ongoing political divide in the decision Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) which resurfaced following a meeting between Prime Minister Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.
China’s political profile in Nepal has increased in recent years with billions of dollars in investments under the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including construction of the network multidimensional trans-Himalayan connectivity.
Besides the investments, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi made open efforts to gain support from Oli, who faced a massive rebellion in his party led by “Prachanda”.
In August this year, Chinese President Xi said he attached great importance to the development of Sino-Nepalese relations and was willing to work with his Nepalese counterpart Bhandari to lobby for the further advancement of the bilateral relations.
During his two-day state visit – the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years – in October last year, President Xi said China will provide Nepalese assistance of 56 billion rupees to Kathmandu over the next two years to help Nepal’s development programs and transform landlocked countries. nation into a country bound to the earth.
