Chinese crackdown forces crypto-mining operators to shut down operations

Cryptocurrency mining operators, including Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP, are suspending operations in China after Beijing stepped up efforts to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading, bringing digital currency down.

A State Council committee headed by Vice Premier Liu He announced the efforts on Friday night – the first time the council has targeted virtual currency mining, a large enterprise in China that accounts for up to 70% of the global crypto supply.

Crypto miners are using increasingly powerful and specially designed computer equipment to verify virtual coin transactions in a process that produces new cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin took a hammer blow after the latest Chinese move and is now down almost 50% from its all-time high. It lost as much as 17% on Sunday, before cutting some losses and was last stable in Asia.

Investor protection and the prevention of money laundering are particular concerns of governments and financial regulators who wonder if and how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stepped up the pressure on cryptocurrencies last week, saying on Thursday they pose risks to financial stability and indicating that stricter regulation may be warranted.

A shift abroad

Huobi Mall, which is part of the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange, said in a statement on Sunday that all its custody activities have been suspended.

“Meanwhile, we are contacting foreign service providers, to pave the way for exporting mining rigs in the future,” Huobi Mall said via its official Telegram community, and asked customers “not to not worry and calm down ”.

BTC.TOP, a crypto-mining pool, also announced the suspension of its activities in China, citing regulatory risks.

Founder Jiang Zhuoer said in a microblog post via Weibo that in the future, BTC.TOP will primarily conduct crypto mining business in North America.

“In the long run, almost all Chinese crypto mining platforms will be sold overseas, as Chinese regulators crack down on mining at home,” he wrote.

China has already lost its position as a global cryptocurrency trading hub after Beijing banned cryptocurrency trading in 2017.

“Eventually, China will also lose its crypto computing power to foreign markets,” Jiang said, predicting the rise of US and European mining pools.

HashCow, another crypto miner who owns 10 mining sites in Chinese provinces, including Xinjiang and Sichuan, and sells computing power to investors, said it will fully comply with government regulations.

In a statement to customers, HashCow said it would suspend the purchase of new Bitcoin platforms and promised a full refund to investors who had placed orders for computer powers but had not yet started mining. .

Risk-adjusted returns

Aside from the magnitude of the drop in virtual currencies last week – the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has fallen almost 40%, the maximum since the pandemic crisis of March last year – significant price swings intraday also captured the attention of investors.

Still, RBC derivatives strategist Amy Wu Silverman argued in a note Sunday that, based on a measure of risk-adjusted returns known as the Sharpe ratio, Bitcoin outperformed Tesla shares. Inc., SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust or Invesco QQQ. Trust Series 1.

Bitcoin, Ether, and even Dogecoin virtual currencies are still seeing major gains over longer time frames, like last year – around 12,000% in the case of Dogecoin.

For Ben Emons, managing director of global macroeconomic strategy at Medley Global Advisors in New York, Bitcoin “is strengthening its grip on the markets through volatility, liquidity and correlation”.